Spieth, Weekley have mutual admiration society

CROMWELL, Conn. – Jordan Spieth has been paired with Boo Weekley just once on the PGA Tour, earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he has a pretty good idea what to expect when the duo sets out in the day’s final group on Sunday at the Travelers Championship.

“I hope I'm having as much fun each day as Boo's having. I mean, he lives it up. It's fun to be around Boo,” said Spieth, who leads Weekley by a stroke after a third-round 66. “He's always very nice to everybody he sees. Has some kind of a joke. If he's had a couple pops you barely understand him with his country accent.”

In signature Boo style, Weekley had a slightly more direct answer when asked about his Sunday pairing with Spieth.

“It helps out a lot with who you're playing with, if you can get along with them,” Weekley said. “I ain't saying a lot of us don't get along with each other, it's just a lot of us don't prefer to play with each other, you know? That's just part of it.”

And where does Spieth rank as a playing partner?

“He'll be fine. I don't have no problem,” Weekley said. “Jordan's a good dude. He's one of the most humble kids out here that play with us right now. Day in and day out, he's one of the most humble kids. My hat's off to him, and who he is as a person.”