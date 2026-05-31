Memorial Tournament 2026: Scottie Scheffler’s odds to three-peat at Muirfield Village

Scottie Scheffler is looking to break a mark Steve Stricker has held since 2011: three straight wins at the same tournament. Stricker achieved the feat when he completed the three-peat at the John Deere Classic exactly a decade-and-a-half ago.

Scheffler can do it at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village this week. A Memorial Tournament winner in 2024 and 2025, the top-ranked Scheffler is coming off a solo third-place finish in front of his hometown crowd at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Oddsmakers give Scheffler the best chance to shake hands with the Golden Bear again on Sunday. Let’s see how big of a favorite the 20-time Tour winner is in this limited, signature event field.

2026 Memorial Tournament winner odds (as of May 31, courtesy of DraftKings)

Scottie Scheffler (+270)

Rory McIlroy (+870)

Cameron Young (+1250)

Xander Schauffele (+1650)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000)

Ludvig Åberg (+2000)

Si Woo Kim (+2150)

Patrick Cantlay (+2450)

Russell Henley (+2500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2600)

Robert MacIntyre (+3100)

Rickie Fowler (+3700)

Min Woo Lee (+3700)

Sam Burns (+3800)

Jordan Spieth (+4500)

Will Scheffler complete the three-peat at Muirfield?

Oddsmakers sure think so! Scheffler’s 2026 has been sort of an elevator ride as he waits for his second win of the season, but it’s just so hard to bet against him, especially given his track record here in central Ohio. One thing is for sure, if you’re putting together a parlay card: Scottie is your guy this season. He’s finished inside the top 5 seven times, and for what it’s worth that is every time he’s been inside the top 10. Eleven made cuts, same amount of top-25 finishes.

You probably get the picture by now. He’s the best player on the planet. Yada, yada, yada.

At this number, though, and given he recently finished behind Wyndham Clark and Si Woo Kim at home, it’s hard to give the green light when players like Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick are getting six to nine times as much value (respectively).

The recommendation is go that route or take the swing on Ludvig Åberg at +2000. The Swede has been an absolute force since missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January. If you look at his stats long enough, it becomes staggering he’s yet to land in the winner’s circle this year.

Longshot winner prediction for the Memorial

We’ll hand out a pair of Americans here, who are just behind Spieth and a few others at the end of the list of favorites: Chris Gotterup at +4900 and Harris English +5600. Beside driving accuracy, Gotterup is in the green in every major statistical category. Granted, that’ll be important at Jack’s Place, but that’s why the number is longer here.

Gotterup has much better form this year than Sam Burns and has been much more reliable than Spieth. It’s just about where he goes with his driver. We’ll take that risk, especially at this price, for one of three players who has won multiple times this year.

English also comes with a bunch of green stats that we like but a single blinking red light of caution — and that’s his course history. He’s been all over the map at Muirfield. He’s finished solo 13th in 2020 and T-12 last year but also missed the cut in 2022 and 2024.

His recent form, though, is too good to pass up. He’s finished inside the top 30 in five of his six outings, including a T-4 at Harbour Town and a T-18 at Aronimink. English has also missed the cut just once this year and has eight top-25 finishes.

Best bet for 2026 Memorial Tournament

We’re going to choose to believe J.J. Spaun, that his rolled ankle at Colonial is no longer bothering him. Therefore, we’re getting a discount on the reigning U.S. Open winner to finish top 20 (including ties). Spaun is just as dialed in as any player on Tour when it comes to recent form in signature events.

After a win in San Antonio, Spaun rattled off a T-25 at RBC Heritage, a T-14 at the Cadillac and a T-5 at the Truist. And like our other picks above, Spaun is just flush with green stats. He has one weakness in 2026: putting. A change in equipment this week had him finish T-6 at Colonial. We’ll take the most recent result with the new short-stick and toss out the older data.

Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle J.J. Spaun spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his third round at Colonial and revealed he hurt his ankle walking to the putting green on Friday morning.

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