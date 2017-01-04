Spieth's biggest change for new year - his schedule

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Last season was very much a learning experience for Jordan Spieth, who won twice on the PGA Tour but dropped from first to fifth in the world and failed to contend in the year’s last three majors.

On Wednesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions, where he’s the defending champion, the first indication of what may change in 2017 for Spieth was his schedule.

Although he said he hasn’t solidified his schedule past February, he did say he plans to play next week’s Sony Open, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and Genesis Open to end the West Coast swing.

Gone is the globetrotting that dominated the first part of Spieth’s year in 2016, when he made starts in the Middle East and Asia before picking up his U.S. schedule at Pebble Beach.

Speith also skipped the WGC-HSBC Champions in China at the end of 2016, although he did play the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge to close his year.

The biggest surprise was his decision to play next week in Honolulu, where he’s made just one start when he missed the cut 2014.