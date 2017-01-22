Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title

Hudson Swafford birdied three of his final four holes to win the CareerBuilder Challenge by one over the eighth player in Tour history to break 60, Adam Hadwin. Here’s how things finished up Sunday in Palm Springs:

Leaderboard: Swafford (-20), Hadwin (-19), Brian Harman (-18), Bud Cauley (-18), Dominic Bozzelli (-17), Brendan Steele (-16), Chad Campbell (-16)

What it means: This is the first win of Swafford’s PGA Tour career. Playing his fourth season on Tour, Swafford came into this event having made his last 18 consecutive cuts dating back to last May. The 36-hole leader who started the day two back, Swafford opened with a bogey and followed with five pars before closing his front nine with birdies at 7, 8 and 9. He would win the tournament with another three-hole birdie streak on the back, circling Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to finally emerge from a packed leaderboard. With the win, Swafford, 204th in the world, is now heading to his first Masters.

Round of the day: Patrick Reed made eight birdies and a bogey for a 7-under 65 to finish tied for 12th. Reed didn’t make a par for a five-hole stretch from Nos. 13-17, picking up four birdies and dropping his only shot of the day when he missed a 4-footer at 14.

Best of the rest: Scott Stallings rode an eagle-birdie-birdie finish to a Sunday 66 and a T-7 finish, his first top-10 of the season after four missed cuts and a 70th.

Biggest disappointment: The 54-hole leader, Adam Hadwin couldn’t turn the ninth 59 in Tour history into a win. After playing his first 15 holes even par, he birdied both 16 and 17 to keep himself one back of Swafford but missed the fairway and the green at 18 to settle for par and a round of 2 under. His four rounds this week: 71-69-59-70.

Shot of the day: Swafford’s tee shot from 167 yards at the par-3 17th that stopped 17 inches from the hole.

Quote of the day: "To make three of the last four ... it's pretty special." - Swafford