Third-round tee times at the 117th U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – With a leaderboard devoid of major winners at the halfway point of the U.S. Open, several players are facing uncharted territory when they tee off amid the late-afternoon crowds Saturday at Erin Hills.
Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka share the 36-hole lead as each looks for the biggest win of his career. Because they were first to complete their second rounds, Casey and Harman will share the final pairing of the third round, while Fleetwood and Koepka will comprise the penultimate group.
Here’s a look at third-round tee times for the 68 players who made the cut (all times ET):
9:26 a.m. Tyler Light, Webb Simpson
9:37 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson
9:48 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland
9:59 a.m. Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Talor Gooch
10:10 a.m. Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm
10:21 a.m. Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry
10:32 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays
10:43 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Stephan Jaeger
10:54 a.m. Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner
11:05 a.m. Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
11:16 a.m. Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell
11:27 a.m. Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen
11:38 a.m. Kevin Na, Brandon Stone
11:49 a.m. Patrick Reed, Martin Laird
12 p.m. Michael Putnam, Kevin Dougherty
12:11 p.m. Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax
12:22 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler (a)
12:33 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Jack Maguire
12:44 p.m. Ernie Els, David Lingmerth
12:55 p.m. Thomas Aiken, Yusaku Miyazato
1:06 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jonathan Randolph
1:17 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Andrew Johnston
1:28 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Kaymer
1:39 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Bernd Wiesberger
1:50 p.m. Russell Henley, William McGirt
2:01 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman
2:12 p.m. Bill Haas, Harris English
2:23 p.m. Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman
2:34 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker
2:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ (a)
2:56 p.m. Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
3:07 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark
3:18 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
3:29 p.m. Paul Casey, Brian Harman