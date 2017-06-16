Third-round tee times at the 117th U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – With a leaderboard devoid of major winners at the halfway point of the U.S. Open, several players are facing uncharted territory when they tee off amid the late-afternoon crowds Saturday at Erin Hills.

Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka share the 36-hole lead as each looks for the biggest win of his career. Because they were first to complete their second rounds, Casey and Harman will share the final pairing of the third round, while Fleetwood and Koepka will comprise the penultimate group.

Here’s a look at third-round tee times for the 68 players who made the cut (all times ET):

9:26 a.m. Tyler Light, Webb Simpson

9:37 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

9:48 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland

9:59 a.m. Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Talor Gooch

10:10 a.m. Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm

10:21 a.m. Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry

10:32 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays

10:43 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Stephan Jaeger

10:54 a.m. Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner

11:05 a.m. Lee Westwood, Haotong Li

11:16 a.m. Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell

11:27 a.m. Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen

11:38 a.m. Kevin Na, Brandon Stone

11:49 a.m. Patrick Reed, Martin Laird

12 p.m. Michael Putnam, Kevin Dougherty

12:11 p.m. Whee Kim, Trey Mullinax

12:22 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler (a)

12:33 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Jack Maguire

12:44 p.m. Ernie Els, David Lingmerth

12:55 p.m. Thomas Aiken, Yusaku Miyazato

1:06 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jonathan Randolph

1:17 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Andrew Johnston

1:28 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Martin Kaymer

1:39 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Bernd Wiesberger

1:50 p.m. Russell Henley, William McGirt

2:01 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman

2:12 p.m. Bill Haas, Harris English

2:23 p.m. Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman

2:34 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker

2:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ (a)

2:56 p.m. Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

3:07 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark

3:18 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

3:29 p.m. Paul Casey, Brian Harman