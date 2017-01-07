Thomas leads Matsuyama by two at Kapalua

After his third straight round of 6-under 67, Justin Thomas will take a two-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama into the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions. Here's where things stand through 54 holes at Kapalua.

Leaderboard: Thomas (-18), Matsuyama (-16), William McGirt (-14), Jimmy Walker (-14), Ryan Moore (-14), Brendan Steele (-13), Patrick Reed (-12)

What it means: Thomas is in search of his third PGA Tour victory after winning the CIMB Classic each of the last two years. The 23-year-old rattled off three straight birdies on Nos. 3-5, dropped his only shot of the day at No. 7, and added an eagle and two birdies, including one at the home hole, on the back nine to stretch his lead to two. He’ll be chased on Sunday by Matsuyama, the sixth-ranked player in the world who ended 2016 with four wins in his final five starts. The only event he didn’t win in that stretch was the CIMB, which went (as mentioned) to Thomas.

Round of the day: Matsuyama and McGirt both shot 7-under 66. Matsuyama made eight birdies and a bogey while McGirt stayed mistake-free. In the midst of a career transformation, McGirt went 164 starts before picking up his first victory at the Memorial last season and he’ll have an outside chance to lock down his second win Sunday in Hawaii. He’ll also play his first Masters this April.

Best of the rest: The 2016-17 season's first winner, Steele was a bogey-free 6 under Saturday, moving up into solo fifth, five shots back.

Biggest disappointment: Patrick Reed proved unable to channel his inner “crazy” in Round 3. One off the lead through 36 holes, Reed went out in a spotless 3 under, but stumbled through the back nine with three bogeys and one birdie to post 1-under 72 and fall six shots back.

Shot of the day: Thomas picked up two shots at the short par-4 14th when he hit his uphill tee shot 281 yards to the putting surface and rolled in a 22-footer for an eagle-2.