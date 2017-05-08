Golf Central Blog

Trump congratulates Daly; Daly congratulates Trump

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 8, 2017, 8:12 am

Donald Trump and John Daly formed a two-man, mutual admiration society via Twitter on Monday.

Daly on Sunday broke through to win his first PGA Tour Champions title, earning his first Tour-sanctioned victory since 2004 - and a tweet from the president:

Daly, who publicly supported Trump's bid for the White House last year, was quick to respond:

Daly will next tee it up at the Regions Tradition, the senior circuit's first major of the season, from May 18-21.

Donald Trump, John Daly

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

