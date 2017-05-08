Trump congratulates Daly; Daly congratulates Trump

Donald Trump and John Daly formed a two-man, mutual admiration society via Twitter on Monday.

Daly on Sunday broke through to win his first PGA Tour Champions title, earning his first Tour-sanctioned victory since 2004 - and a tweet from the president:

Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Daly, who publicly supported Trump's bid for the White House last year, was quick to respond:

Thank you Mr. President & also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning https://t.co/aW5eKb30CZ — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 8, 2017

Daly will next tee it up at the Regions Tradition, the senior circuit's first major of the season, from May 18-21.