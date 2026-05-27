U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites

The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and J.J. Spaun became the 125th winner when he prevailed last June, in dramatic fashion, by two shots over Robert MacIntyre at Oakmont Country Club.

The USGA heads to Shinnecock Hills in less than a month where a new champion will be crowned. Will it be Scottie Scheffler’s time to compelte his career Grand Slam? Or will it be a third straight non-American major winner to continue this year’s trend.

Here’s a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they won (* = playoff; a = amateur):