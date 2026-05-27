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U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites

  
Published May 27, 2026 02:54 PM
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
May 19, 2026 01:38 PM
U.S. Open final qualifying is underway for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Qualifying ranges from May 18 to June 8 for the major championship.

The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and J.J. Spaun became the 125th winner when he prevailed last June, in dramatic fashion, by two shots over Robert MacIntyre at Oakmont Country Club.

The USGA heads to Shinnecock Hills in less than a month where a new champion will be crowned. Will it be Scottie Scheffler’s time to compelte his career Grand Slam? Or will it be a third straight non-American major winner to continue this year’s trend.

Here’s a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they won (* = playoff; a = amateur):

﻿YEAR WINNER SCORE SITE
2025 J.J. Spaun 279 (-1) Oakmont C.C.
2024 Bryson DeChambeau 274 (-6) Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2023 Wyndham Clark 270 (-10) The Los Angeles Country Club
2022 Matt Fitzpatrick 274 (-6) The Country Club
2021 Jon Rahm 278 (-6) Torrey Pines Golf Course
2020 Bryson DeChambeau 274 (-6) Winged Foot G.C.
2019 Gary Woodland 271 (-13) Pebble Beach Golf Links
2018 Brooks Koepka 281 (+1) Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2017 Brooks Koepka 272 (-16) Erin Hills
2016 Dustin Johnson 276 (-4) Oakmont C.C.
2015 Jordan Spieth 275 (-5) Chambers Bay
2014 Martin Kaymer 271 (-9) Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013 Justin Rose 281 (+1) Merion Golf Club
2012 Webb Simpson 281 (+1) The Olympic Club
2011 Rory McIlroy 268 (-16) Congressional C.C.
2010 Graeme McDowell 284 (E) Pebble Beach G.L.
2009 Lucas Glover 276 (-4) Bethpage State Park
2008 Tiger Woods* 281 (-1) Torrey Pines G.C.
2007 Angel Cabrera 285 (+5) Oakmont C.C.
2006 Geoff Ogilvy 285 (+5) Winged Foot G.C.
2005 Michael Campbell 280 (E) Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2004 Retief Goosen 276 (-4) Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2003 Jim Furyk 272 (-8) Olympia Fields C.C.
2002 Tiger Woods 277 (-3) Bethpage State Park
2001 Retief Goosen* 276 (-4) Southern Hills C.C.
2000 Tiger Woods 272 (-12) Pebble Beach G.L.
1999 Payne Stewart 279 (-1) Pinehurst R. & C.C.
1998 Lee Janzen 280 (E) The Olympic Club
1997 Ernie Els 276 (-4) Congressional C.C.
1996 Steve Jones 278 (-2) Oakland Hills C.C.
1995 Corey Pavin 280 (E) Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1994 Ernie Els* 279 (-5) Oakmont C.C.
1993 Lee Janzen 272 (-8) Baltusrol Golf Club
1992 Tom Kite 285 (-3) Pebble Beach G.L.
1991 Payne Stewart 282 (-6) Hazeltine National G.C.
1990 Hale Irwin* 280 (-8) Medinah C.C.
1989 Curtis Strange 278 (-2) Oak Hill C.C.
1988 Curtis Strange* 278 (-6) The Country Club
1987 Scott Simpson 277 (-3) The Olympic Club
1986 Raymond Floyd 279 (-1) Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1985 Andy North 279 (-1) Oakland Hills C.C.
1984 Fuzzy Zoeller* 276 (-4) Winged Foot G.C.
1983 Larry Nelson 280 (-4) Oakmont C.C.
1982 Tom Watson 282 (-6) Pebble Beach G.L.
1981 David Graham 273 (-7) Merion Golf Club
1980 Jack Nicklaus 272 (-8) Baltusrol Golf Club
1979 Hale Irwin 284 (E) Inverness Club
1978 Andy North 285 (+1) Cherry Hills C.C.
1977 Hubert Green 278 (-2) Southern Hills C.C.
1976 Jerry Pate 277 (-3) Atlanta Athletic Club
1975 Lou Graham* 287 (+3) Medinah C.C.
1974 Hale Irwin 287 (+7) Winged Foot G.C.
1973 Johnny Miller 279 (-5) Oakmont C.C.
1972 Jack Nicklaus 290 (+2) Pebble Beach G.L.
1971 Lee Trevino* 280 (E) Merion Golf Club
1970 Tony Jacklin 281 (-7) Hazeltine National G.C.
1969 Orville Moody 281 (+1) Champions Golf Club
1968 Lee Trevino 275 (-5) Oak Hill Country Club
1967 Jack Nicklaus 275 (-5) Baltusrol Golf Club
1966 Billy Casper Jr.* 278 (-2) The Olympic Club
1965 Gary Player* 282 (+2) Bellerive C.C.
1964 Ken Venturi 278 (-2) Congressional C.C.
1963 Julius Boros* 293 (+9) The Country Club
1962 Jack Nicklaus* 283 (-1) Oakmont C.C.
1961 Gene Littler 281 (+1) Oakland Hills C.C.
1960 Arnold Palmer 280 (-4) Cherry Hills C.C.
1959 Billy Casper Jr. 282 (+2) Winged Foot G.C.
1958 Tommy Bolt 283 (+3) Southern Hills C.C.
1957 Dick Mayer* 282 (+2) Inverness Club
1956 Cary Middlecoff 281 (+1) Oak Hill C.C.
1955 Jack Fleck* 287 (+7) The Olympic Club
1954 Ed Furgol 284 (+4) Baltusrol Golf Club
1953 Ben Hogan 283 (-5) Oakmont C.C.
1952 Julius Boros 281 (+1) Northwood Club
1951 Ben Hogan 287 (+7) Oakland Hills C.C.
1950 Ben Hogan* 287 (+7) Merion Golf Club
1949 Cary Middlecoff 286 (+2) Medinah C.C.
1948 Ben Hogan 276 (-8) Riviera Country Club
1947 Lew Worsham* 282 (-2) St. Louis C.C.
1946 Lloyd Mangrum* 284 (-4) Canterbury C.C.
1945 No championship - World War II
1944 No championship - World War II
1943 No championship - World War II
1942 No championship - World War II
1941 Craig Wood 284 (+4) Colonial Country Club
1940 Lawson Little* 287 (-1) Canterbury C.C.
1939 Byron Nelson* 284 (+8) Philadelphia C.C.
1938 Ralph Guldahl 284 (E) Cherry Hills C.C.
1937 Ralph Guldahl 281 (-7) Oakland Hills C.C.
1936 Tony Manero 282 (-6) Baltusrol Golf Club
1935 Sam Parks Jr. 299 (+11) Oakmont C.C.
1934 Olin Dutra 293 (+13) Merion Cricket Club
1933 Johnny Goodman (a) 287 (-1) North Shore G.C.
1932 Gene Sarazen 286 (+6) Fresh Meadow C.C.
1931 Billy Burke* 292 (+8) Inverness Club
1930 Bob Jones (a) 287 (-1) Interlachen C.C.
1929 Bob Jones (a)* 294 (+6) Winged Foot G.C.
1928 Johnny Farrell* 294 (+10) Olympia Fields C.C.
1927 Tommy Armour* 301 (+13) Oakmont C.C.
1926 Bob Jones (a) 293 (+5) Scioto Country Club
1925 William Macfarlane* 291 (+7) Worcester C.C.
1924 Cyril Walker 297 (+9) Oakland Hills C.C.
1923 Bob Jones (a)* 296 (+8) Inwood Country Club
1922 Gene Sarazen 288 (+8) Skokie Country Club
1921 James M. Barnes 289 (+9) Columbia C.C.
1920 Edward Ray 295 (+7) Inverness Club
1919 Walter Hagen 301 (+17) Brae Burn C.C.
1918 No championship - World War I
1917 No championship - World War I
1916 Charles Evans Jr. (a) 286 (-2) Minikahda Club
1915 Jerome D. Travers (a) 297 (+9) Baltusrol Golf Club
1914 Walter Hagen 290 (+2) Midlothian C.C.
1913 Francis Ouimet (a)* 304 (+20) The Country Club
1912 John J. McDermott 294 (-2) C.C. of Buffalo
1911 John J. McDermott* 307 (+3) Chicago Golf Club
1910 Alex Smith* 298 (+6) Philadelphia Cricket Club
1909 George Sargent 290 Englewood Golf Club
1908 Fred McLeod* 322 Myopia Hunt Club
1907 Alex Ross 302 Philadelphia Cricket C.
1906 Alex Smith 295 Onwentsia Club
1905 Willie Anderson 314 Myopia Hunt Club
1904 Willie Anderson 303 Glen View Club
1903 Willie Anderson* 307 Baltusrol Golf Club
1902 Laurence Auchterlonie 307 Garden City Golf Club
1901 Willie Anderson* 331 Myopia Hunt Club
1900 Harry Vardon 313 Chicago Golf Club
1899 Willie Smith 315 Baltimore C.C.
1898 Fred Herd 328 Myopia Hunt Club
1897 Joe Lloyd 162# Chicago Golf Club
1896 James Foulis 152# Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1895 Horace Rawlins 173# Newport Golf Club