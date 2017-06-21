Golf Central Blog

Uresti wins as 20 PGA pros qualify for Quail Hollow

Will Gray
June 21, 2017, 11:32 pm

Omar Uresti defeated Dave McNabb in a sudden-death playoff to win the 2017 PGA Professional Championship and headline a group of 20 PGA pros who qualified for the PGA Championship in August.

Uresti's professional playing career included a pair of wins on the Nationwide Tour, but he re-joined the club pro ranks after his playing career ended and has now qualified for the season's final major for the third straight year. Uresti beat McNabb with a par on the second extra hole after both finished 72 holes at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Ore., at 4 under.

In addition to a spot at Quail Hollow Club, Uresti also receives $50,000 and exemptions into six other PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

The drama for the final spots boiled down to an 8-for-2 playoff, where Stuart Deane and David Muttitt both advanced with birdies on the second extra hole. Among the other qualifiers was Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small, who will make his 10th career PGA Championship appearance this summer after finishing T-3 at 2 under.

Alex Beach, Jaysen Hansen, Paul Claxton, J.J. Wood, Chris Moody, Greg Gregory, Ryan Vermeer, Brian Smock and Kenny Pigman all qualified and will make their first PGA Championship appearances at Quail Hollow. Rounding out the group of qualifiers were Rich Berberian, Jr., Adam Rainaud, Jamie Broce, Rod Perry, Scott Hebert and Matt Dobyns.

The PGA Championship will be held Aug. 10-13 in Charlotte, N.C.

PGA Professional Championship, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

