Golf Central Blog

USGA: Erin Hills could play nearly 7,700 yards

By

Will Gray
May 18, 2017, 11:28 am

RSS

Players prepping for next month's U.S. Open might want to start working on their long-iron approaches.

In four weeks, the season's second major heads to Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., for the first time. It will also mark the first time since that the USGA conducts its marquee championship over a par-72 layout since Tom Kite won at Pebble Beach in 1992.

USGA executive director and CEO Mike Davis confirmed Wednesday at U.S. Open media day that Erin Hills will measure 7,693 yards on the scorecard, although he noted that the actual yardage will vary on a daily basis.

"We won't play that yardage on any one of the four days, I'm quite certain," Davis said. "It may be slightly more than that, it may be slightly less than that. But we really don't figure out exactly what we're going to do until really the day before or even the day of, once we know what the wind conditions and the firmness is going to be."

The sprawling course is actually equipped to pack an even bigger punch, as the scorecard includes a black tee that tips out at 7,800 yards. From those tees, each of the four par-5s measures at least 607 yards, including the 663-yard 18th hole.

Davis noted that Erin Hills' fairways will offer more bounce than a traditional U.S. Open venue, and as a result the landing areas will be 50 percent wider - and in some cases more - than the fairways that players encounter at venues like Winged Foot or Oakmont.

"You're going to see balls hit and move, and because of that and because of the wind out here, the fairways are most certainly wider than most U.S. Opens," Davis said. "But we think that works architecturally and that's really the way the three architects designed it to be, and we're excited."

Article Tags: 

U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Mike Davis

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
AT&T Byron Nelson
Collegian strips, dives in hazard, leads team to NCAAs
Spieth (68) switches putters: Not that big of a deal
'Not interested' Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Kingsmill Championship

Trending

College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Spieth using new putter at AT&T Byron Nelson
McIlroy's MRI shows recurrence of rib injury
'Not interested' Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Indignant Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Chamblee: Poulter 'clearly did not play to win'
Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments
Spieth wants to win the Nelson before it moves
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.