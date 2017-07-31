Golf Central Blog

Vegas cracks OWGR top 50 for first time with RBC win

Will Gray
July 31, 2017, 9:21 am

Jhonattan Vegas reached unprecedented heights in the Official World Golf Ranking with his second straight win at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Venezuelan ousted Charley Hoffman in a playoff to successfully defend his title at Glen Abbey Golf Club, and he jumped 30 spots to No. 48 in the latest rankings. It marks the first time the 32-year-old has ever been ranked inside the OWGR top 50.

Despite falling short of the title, Hoffman still moved up seven spots to No. 31 in the world, continuing his steady ascent this summer after being ranked as low as No. 71 in March. Ian Poulter moved up nine spots to No. 62 for finishing third, while Gary Woodland's fourth-place showing moved him from No. 47 to No. 42.

David Lingmerth moved down one spot to No. 100, but that should still be good enough to book his ticket to Quail Hollow as the PGA of America is expected to give special exemptions into the PGA Championship to all players not otherwise exempt from inside the OWGR top 100 this week. Notable names outside that bubble include No. 106 Graeme McDowell, No. 109 Andrew "Beef" Johnston and No. 114 Graham DeLaet.

The only change among the top 10 came at No. 6, where an idle Jon Rahm edged past Jason Day. Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1, followed by Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. Rahm is now back at No. 6, with Day, Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren and Brooks Koepka rounding out the top 10.

Jhonattan Vegas, RBC Canadian Open, OWGR

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

