Wang wins Qatar playoff, closes in on Masters bid

Jeunghun Wang birdied the first extra hole to win a three-man playoff at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, inching closer to a Masters invite in the process.

Wang started the final round with a three-shot lead, but he was eventually caught by both Jaco van Zyl and Joakim Lagergren. The South Korean got up and down from behind the green on No. 18 in overtime, then watched as Lagergren couldn't match and van Zyl three-putted for par.

"I was really nervous on the back nine," Wang told reporters. "I missed a lot of greens, but my chipping was really good today so I saved everything and finally won."

Wang was named European Tour Rookie of the Year last year, and at age 21 he now has three titles to his name - becoming the youngest ever to three European Tour wins outside of Seve Ballesteros and Matteo Manassero.

He'll also become the youngest player inside the OWGR top 50 on Monday and now has a great chance to make his first start at Augusta National this spring. Wang began the week ranked No. 60 but could rise as high as 39th in the world, with the top 50 on March 27 earning Masters invitations.

"When I was young, I really wanted to play the Masters," he said. "I always imagined that I would play there. Maybe now I have a chance to play the Masters. So I'm happy about it and hope I'm going to get in the Masters. That's my dream, dream tournament."