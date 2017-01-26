Watch: Phil rolls putt up hill, back to hole

Only Phil Mickelson would think to run a putt past the hole, up a hill, and into the fringe just to bring it back down that same hill.

Putting for eagle from across the green at the par-5 fifth on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday, Mickelson thought it best not to play at the hole, opting instead for the scenic route:

Just Phil being Phil. pic.twitter.com/G6EaonB1Jv — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 26, 2017

He'd clean up that short putt for his birdie en route to an opening 1-under 71.