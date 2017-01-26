Golf Central Blog

Watch: Phil rolls putt up hill, back to hole

By

Nick Menta
January 26, 2017, 5:35 pm

Only Phil Mickelson would think to run a putt past the hole, up a hill, and into the fringe just to bring it back down that same hill.

Putting for eagle from across the green at the par-5 fifth on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday, Mickelson thought it best not to play at the hole, opting instead for the scenic route:

He'd clean up that short putt for his birdie en route to an opening 1-under 71.

Phil Mickelson, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

