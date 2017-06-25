Watch: Spieth drains bunker shot for win, goes crazy

Jordan Spieth nearly let the Travelers Championship slip away, but with the pressure on, he delivered one of the shots of the year.

In a sudden-death playoff with fellow Class of 2011 member, Daniel Berger, Spieth found himself in a greenside bunker on 18 for his third shot after his drive clipped a tree and his approach came up short.

Spieth splashed out a shot that landed short of the flag and eventually found its way into the hole. When it dropped, the 23-year-old two-time major champion let out an epic celebration reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime.

Berger was officially eliminated from the playoff when he missed a long putt to match Spieth's birdie-3.