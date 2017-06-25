Watch: Spieth drains bunker shot for win, goes crazy

.@JordanSpieth has won the @TravelersChamp in INCREDIBLE fashion.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2017
UNBELIEVABLE!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/qkeeaCg3ye
Jordan Spieth nearly let the Travelers Championship slip away, but with the pressure on, he delivered one of the shots of the year.
In a sudden-death playoff with fellow Class of 2011 member, Daniel Berger, Spieth found himself in a greenside bunker on 18 for his third shot after his drive clipped a tree and his approach came up short.
Spieth splashed out a shot that landed short of the flag and eventually found its way into the hole. When it dropped, the 23-year-old two-time major champion let out an epic celebration reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime.
Berger was officially eliminated from the playoff when he missed a long putt to match Spieth's birdie-3.