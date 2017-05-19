Golf Central Blog

Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 19, 2017, 6:21 pm

RSS

Friday was a struggle for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Byron Nelson and he won’t get a chance to redeem himself over the weekend.

Spieth had five bogeys and four birdies through his first 15 holes in Round 2. At 1 under par, he was well off the lead – nine strokes at the time – but comfortably inside the cut line. He then hit two balls out of bounds on the par-5 16th, made a quadruple bogey-9 and fell to 3 over.

He parred his final two holes to shoot 4-over 75 and miss the cut, his second MC in a row, including last week's Players Championship.

Spieth, who said shoring up his puttng is his primary concern, will attempt to defend his title next week at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Spieth 'disappointed' after second straight MC
Kingsmill Championship
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA with rib injury
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included

Trending

College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Indignant Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Collegian strips, dives in hazard, leads team to NCAAs
Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips
Davis: 'Arms race' for fast greens is bad for golf
'Not interested' Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
LPGA players show style at HSBC Women's
USGA: Erin Hills could play nearly 7,700 yards
Day makes birdie from concrete during 'weird' Rd. 1
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.