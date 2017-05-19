Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th

Friday was a struggle for Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Byron Nelson and he won’t get a chance to redeem himself over the weekend.

Spieth had five bogeys and four birdies through his first 15 holes in Round 2. At 1 under par, he was well off the lead – nine strokes at the time – but comfortably inside the cut line. He then hit two balls out of bounds on the par-5 16th, made a quadruple bogey-9 and fell to 3 over.

He parred his final two holes to shoot 4-over 75 and miss the cut, his second MC in a row, including last week's Players Championship.

Spieth, who said shoring up his puttng is his primary concern, will attempt to defend his title next week at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.