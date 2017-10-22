Golf Central Blog

Watch: JT, Leishman hit amazing final-hole approaches

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 22, 2017, 2:50 am

Justin Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup on Sunday in a playoff over Marc Leishman, thanks in large part to his approach into the second playoff hole (18) after Leishman had found the water:

But Thomas and Leishman ended up in the playoff after hitting a couple of very similar shots into a par-5 finishing hole while trying to win the tournament in regulation. Considering the circumstances, it's hard to do much better than either of these.

Playing in the second-to-last group, Leishman was 261 yards away from the pin after finding the fairway with his drive.

That wasn't a problem for the 33-year-old Aussie:

Not to be outdone, Thomas one-upped Leishman from about 30 yards closer to the green a few minutes later:

Both players missed their eagle tries (hence the playoff), but that shouldn't take away from any of these special shots.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman, 2017 CJ Cup

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

