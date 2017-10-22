Watch: JT, Leishman hit amazing final-hole approaches

Justin Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup on Sunday in a playoff over Marc Leishman, thanks in large part to his approach into the second playoff hole (18) after Leishman had found the water:

But Thomas and Leishman ended up in the playoff after hitting a couple of very similar shots into a par-5 finishing hole while trying to win the tournament in regulation. Considering the circumstances, it's hard to do much better than either of these.

Playing in the second-to-last group, Leishman was 261 yards away from the pin after finding the fairway with his drive.

That wasn't a problem for the 33-year-old Aussie:

Pressure? What pressure?@marcleish throws a dart from 261 yards on the 72nd hole. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2h2re44ffl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 22, 2017

Not to be outdone, Thomas one-upped Leishman from about 30 yards closer to the green a few minutes later:

.@JustinThomas34 needs an eagle on the 72nd hole to win ...



He takes dead aim. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/TfD2C1iSDj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 22, 2017

Both players missed their eagle tries (hence the playoff), but that shouldn't take away from any of these special shots.