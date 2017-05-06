Golf Central Blog

What makes a good course logo? Blair dishes

By

Rex Hoggard
May 6, 2017, 8:23 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Zac Blair is something of an aspiring golf course architect and takes a particular interest in course logos, including the logo for his own future design, The Buck Club, he plans to build in Utah.

On Friday, he took that interest to social media, asking his followers to vote for their favorite logos.

“A lot of people love Pine Valley (N.J.), Maidstone (N.Y.) gets a ton, Burning Tree (Md.), that’s one of my favorites. Fishers Island (N.Y.) is one that a lot of people like,” Blair said. “There are so many, there are 30 I’d never even heard of that were really cool.”

Following his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday, where he is tied for eighth and just three shots off the lead, Blair described, as only he could, what makes a good course logo.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“A good golf course,” he said. “If you have a great golf course and you have a decent logo people are going to be like, ‘Man, that’s a cool logo.’ If you have a crappy course, even if you have a cool logo, I feel like it’s hard to be behind it.

“Think about the Yankees, everyone loves that logo. But it’s just a ‘N’ and a ‘Y.’ But the Yankees were so good for so long that it’s an iconic logo because the team is so good. If the Houston Astros were like the Yankees, everyone would be like, ‘That’s a sweet logo.’”

Article Tags: 

2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Zac Blair

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Wells Fargo is anyone's for the taking
Reed (67) takes 1-shot Wells Fargo lead
Daly leads by 1, seeking first win since 2004
Wie, A. Jutanugarn reach Ochoa semifinals
#MovingDay: Reed shoots 67 at Wells Fargo Championship

Trending

Social Snapshots: May 2017
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
#BlockTheSadLowLifeIndividuals: Poulter fires back at haters
Storms delay start of Round 2 at Wells Fargo
Cut Line: A slow news week
A. Jutanugarn tops sister; Wie, Ko advance in Mexico
Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
No Quail? No problem: Eagle Point is 'flawless'
Wie looking to make Solheim push at Ochoa
Players field to feature 48 of top 50 in OWGR
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.