Why is Spieth with Palmer? He lost to his caddie

By

Ryan Lavner
April 26, 2017, 3:03 pm

AVONDALE, La. – The Jordan Spieth-Ryan Palmer partnership at the Zurich Classic is obvious for many reasons – fellow Texans, close friends – but there’s an even better backstory behind their union.

A large group that included Spieth, Palmer, Palmer’s caddie James Edmondson, Beau Hossler and Harrison Frazar played a wolf game last November at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

Before they teed off, Edmondson made a wager with Spieth: If I beat you today, you have to partner with Ryan at the Zurich.

Edmondson, a former college player and four-time club champion at Colonial, shot 71 and clipped Spieth.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

“James played good that day,” Palmer said, “and that turned out to be the winning formula for this team, I guess.”

Asked to clarify whether the match was straight up or if strokes were given, Spieth was coy about the details.

“I can’t remember,” he said with a smile. “Wish I could.”

The event’s new team format helped persuade Spieth to add the Zurich to his schedule. He has played the event only once, in 2013, when he missed the cut.

Even before the wager, he said, “If I did [play], it was going to be with Ryan.”

Ryan Palmer, Jordan Spieth, Beau Hossler, James Edmondson, Harrison Frazar, 2017 Zurich Classic

