Wie hopes to play despite neck spasms

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Michelle Wie is hopeful she will be ready to tee it up for her Thursday afternoon start to the U.S. Women’s Open despite a battle with neck spasms.

Wie’s preparation has been limited since she arrived in New Jersey in pain on Sunday.

Her IMG management team reported she’s optimistic she will be fully ready to go by Thursday. She has been treated by two doctors since her arrival.

During the offseason, Wie suffered some whiplash in a minor car accident. She recovered before starting the year but her neck pain began to flare up in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago.

If Wie’s ready to go Thursday, she will make her start having not played a complete hole at Trump National.

On Monday and Tuesday, Wie was limited to chipping and putting in the practice area. She walked the front nine Monday without clubs, then walked the back nine on Wednesday, playing alongside Danielle Kang with just four wedges and a putter.

“It’s a shame, because she has been in such good form,” said David Leadbetter, her swing coach. “It’s something she’s been trying to work through.”

Wie got herself into Sunday contention at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago before slipping back in the final round. She has finished second, third and fourth in three of her last five starts.