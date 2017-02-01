Woods believes Americans 'need to unite'

As political stories continue to dominate the headlines in the U.S., Tiger Woods has some advice for his fellow Americans: it's time to unite.

Woods is out of the country this week for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but he nearly missed his flight to the U.A.E. because of mass protests at the Los Angeles airport over a recent immigration ban by President Donald Trump. Woods played golf with Trump in December when he was President-elect, and he was asked about the current social climate in a recent interview with CNN.

"As Americans, we come together and we do what's best for our country," Woods said. "We need to unite and be Americans. I know there is a lot of divisiveness as of right now, but time, patience and unity I think will win out."

Woods, who missed the cut last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, will play the first two rounds in Dubai live on Golf Channel alongside Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick.