Woods believes Americans 'need to unite'

By

Will Gray
February 1, 2017, 6:59 pm

As political stories continue to dominate the headlines in the U.S., Tiger Woods has some advice for his fellow Americans: it's time to unite.

Woods is out of the country this week for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but he nearly missed his flight to the U.A.E. because of mass protests at the Los Angeles airport over a recent immigration ban by President Donald Trump. Woods played golf with Trump in December when he was President-elect, and he was asked about the current social climate in a recent interview with CNN.

"As Americans, we come together and we do what's best for our country," Woods said. "We need to unite and be Americans. I know there is a lot of divisiveness as of right now, but time, patience and unity I think will win out."

Woods, who missed the cut last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, will play the first two rounds in Dubai live on Golf Channel alongside Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods, Donald Trump

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Once a major rival, Federer an inspiration for Tiger
Bubba and buddy have a Super time in Phoenix
Tiger: 'Goal is to win' not just make Dubai cut
Spieth, Fowler, Rahm highlight WMPO featured groups

Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Breed's Quick Fix: Coat hanger drill for distance
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Forget looks, Woods just wants pain-free swing
