Tiger joins Trump for first round since election

By

Bailey Mosier
December 23, 2016, 1:11 pm

Tiger Woods and President-elect Donald Trump hit the links together on Friday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., and thanks to the niece of the gentleman to the left of Trump (below), there's photographic evidence.

You know the photo is legit, since Woods is still sporting his "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee.

The meeting comes three weeks after Woods' shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second round of the Hero World Challenge - his only competitive start of the 2016 season. This is also reportedly Trump's first round since election day and one of very few Trump has played all year.

"He hasn't played much," a senior Trump transition official said. "Maybe once or twice but very little."

According to a Fox News correspondent, the round was the 14-time major champion's idea:

So what were the scores and what were the talking points? We're still waiting for either of them to tweet the details (at least the PG ones), but perhaps they discussed their joint design venture in Dubai.

Or maybe it went something like this:

 

Tiger Woods, Donald Trump

Mosier is a GolfChannel.com host, writer, editor and contributes news and features.

Read Bio |
@BirdieBaileyGC

