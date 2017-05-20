Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Hahn facing plenty of obstacles

Ryan Reiterman
May 20, 2017, 9:11 pm

IRVING, Texas – James Hahn leads Billy Horschel by one stroke at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here’s what You Oughta Know heading into the final round at the TPC Four Seasons.

• Hahn is seeking his third PGA Tour title and first since the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship. He can also become the second straight Korean-born player to win on Tour following Si Woo Kim’s victory last week at TPC Sawgrass.

• The 54-hole leader/co-leader has won only four times in the last nine years at the Nelson – Adam Scott (2008), Jason Dufner (2012), Brendon Todd (2014) and Steven Bowditch (2015).

• The largest come-from-behind victory after 54 holes at the Nelson is four strokes, last accomplished by Keegan Bradley in 2011.

• Horschel is coming off four straight missed cuts, but thanks to three closing birdies Saturday he is in the final group and eyeing his first victory since the 2014 Tour Championship.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

• Jason Day hasn’t won since the 2016 Players, but the 2010 Nelson champion is only two strokes back after shooting the low round of the day, a 7-under 63

• Jason Kokrak is also two back, and he can still win his first PGA Tour title on Sunday despite blowing a five-stroke lead in Round 3 with a triple bogey at the par-3 5th.

• Defending champion Sergio Garcia can capture his third Nelson win with another low round on Sunday. He closed with a 29 on Saturday and sits four strokes off the lead. If Garcia wins, he will become the first repeat winner at the Nelson since Tom Watson won three in a row from 1978-1980.

