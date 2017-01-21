You Oughta Know: Inside Hadwin's 13-under 59

Adam Hadwin fired the eighth round of 59 in PGA Tour history on Saturday to take the lead at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into Sunday in Palm Springs:

• Hadwin is now part of an exclusive sub-60 club, consisting of Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby, Jim Furyk (58 and 59), and Justin Thomas.

• Of the nine sub-60 rounds in Tour history, six of them have been recorded since 2010.

• With 13 birdies on Saturday, Hadwin tied Chip Beck for the most birdies recorded in a PGA Tour round. Beck set the record during his own round of 59 at the 1991 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

• Hadwin's is the second round of 59 recorded at the CareerBuilder. David Duval shot 59 on PGA West's Palmer Private course to win in 1999. Hadwin shot his 59 at LaQuinta Country Club.

• Every one of the top six players on the leaderboard - Hadwin, Dominic Bozzelli, Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley and Chad Campbell - would punch their ticket to the Masters with a win Sunday.

• Bozzelli, a Web.com graduate and rookie, is looking to pick up his first win in only his sixth start.

• Campbell won this event in 2006 and is a four-time Tour winner, although he hasn't tasted victory since 2007.