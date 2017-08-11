2017 Solheim Cup Livestream & TV Schedule

The top female golfers from the United States and Europe will go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup at Des Moines Country Club in West Des Mointes, Iowa. One of the biggest weeks in women’s golf, the biennial match play competition will see the United States try to defend the trophy from Europe, following a dramatic conclusion to the 2015 matches in Germany. Team USA captain, Julie Inkster and European team captain Annika Sorenstam have each built powerful teams with Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Michelle Wie and Paula Creamer on the American side and Suzann Pettersen, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda in the European side. Each team will have a chance to collect enough points throughout the three days of the event where each player will have a chance to compete in foursome, fourball and single matches.



Golf Channel and NBC Sports will showcase the Solheim Cup with nearly 30 hours of live tournament action. Golf Channel also will air coverage of both the Solheim Cup opening and closing ceremonies.

Watch live streaming of the Solheim Cup

Golf Channel & NBC Live Coverage (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug 17: 6-7 p.m. Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Day 1 (Foursome Matches) on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug 18: 2 - 4 p.m. Day 1 (Four-ball Matches) on Golf Channel Digital

Friday, Aug 18: 4 - 7 p.m. Day 1 (Four-ball Matches) on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug 19: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Day 2 (Foursome Matches) on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug 19: 4 - 6 p.m. Day 2 (Four-ball Matches) on NBC

Sunday, Aug 20: Noon - 4 p.m. Final Day (Single Matches) on Golf Channel

Sunday, Aug 20: 4 - 6 p.m. Final Day (Single Matches) on NBC