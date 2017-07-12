Golf TV Insider

The Open TV Schedule: Watch Live on Golf Channel & NBC

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 12, 2017, 11:00 am

The Open week begins Monday with Golf Central Live From The Open kicking off The 146th Open from Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England, with nearly 140 hours of live tournament and news coverage throughout the week.

Golf Central’s Live From The Open will be onsite throughout the week with news updates and analysis from Royal Birkdale. Morning Drive (‘Midnight Drive’) will kick things off at midnight ET before The Open’s first round to lead into live coverage of the opening tee shot.

Live tournament coverage will air on Golf Channel over each of the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and across Golf Channel and NBC during the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Live streaming  will also be available for the duration of the tournament and in addition The R&A is offering  complimentary livestreams featuring  Marquee Groups (featured pairings), Featured Holes (11, 12, 13) and Spotlight (covering highlights and expert commentary).

The Open: Golf Channel & NBC Programming Schedule (all times ET)

Monday, July 17                    Golf Central Live From The Open                 9-11am

                                            Golf Central Live From The Open                  7-9pm

Tuesday, July 18                   Golf Central Live From The Open                  6am-10am

                                            Golf Central Live From The Open                  12-2pm

                                            Summer of ’76                                              9-10pm

Wednesday, July 19             Golf Central Live From The Open                    6am-10am

                                           Golf Central Live From The Open                   12-2pm

                                           Morning Drive                                               12pm-1:30am

Thursday, July 20                The 146TH Open – Round 1                           1:30am-4pm

                                           Golf Central Live From The Open                   4-5pm

Friday, July 21                     The 146TH Open – Round 2                           1:30am-4pm

                                           Golf Central Live From The Open                   4-5pm

Saturday, July 22                  The 146TH Open – Round 3                          4:30-7am

                                            The 146TH Open – Round 3 – NBC               7am-3pm

                                            Golf Central Live From The Open                  3-4pm

Sunday, July 23                    The 146TH Open – Final Round                    4-7am

                                           The 146TH Open – Final Round – NBC         7am-2pm

                                          Golf Central Live From The Open                   2-4pm

                                         Golf Central Live From The Open                   6-7pm

 

