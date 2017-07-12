The Open TV Schedule: Watch Live on Golf Channel & NBC

The Open week begins Monday with Golf Central Live From The Open kicking off The 146th Open from Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England, with nearly 140 hours of live tournament and news coverage throughout the week.

Golf Central’s Live From The Open will be onsite throughout the week with news updates and analysis from Royal Birkdale. Morning Drive (‘Midnight Drive’) will kick things off at midnight ET before The Open’s first round to lead into live coverage of the opening tee shot.

Live tournament coverage will air on Golf Channel over each of the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and across Golf Channel and NBC during the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Live streaming will also be available for the duration of the tournament and in addition The R&A is offering complimentary livestreams featuring Marquee Groups (featured pairings), Featured Holes (11, 12, 13) and Spotlight (covering highlights and expert commentary).

The Open: Golf Channel & NBC Programming Schedule (all times ET)

Monday, July 17 Golf Central Live From The Open 9-11am

Golf Central Live From The Open 7-9pm

Tuesday, July 18 Golf Central Live From The Open 6am-10am

Golf Central Live From The Open 12-2pm

Summer of ’76 9-10pm

Wednesday, July 19 Golf Central Live From The Open 6am-10am

Golf Central Live From The Open 12-2pm

Morning Drive 12pm-1:30am

Thursday, July 20 The 146TH Open – Round 1 1:30am-4pm

Golf Central Live From The Open 4-5pm

Friday, July 21 The 146TH Open – Round 2 1:30am-4pm

Golf Central Live From The Open 4-5pm

Saturday, July 22 The 146TH Open – Round 3 4:30-7am

The 146TH Open – Round 3 – NBC 7am-3pm

Golf Central Live From The Open 3-4pm

Sunday, July 23 The 146TH Open – Final Round 4-7am

The 146TH Open – Final Round – NBC 7am-2pm

Golf Central Live From The Open 2-4pm

Golf Central Live From The Open 6-7pm