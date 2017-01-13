Grill Room

Fowler nearly hits 300-yard drive with persimmon wood

By

Grill Room Team
January 13, 2017, 11:04 am

Rickie Fowler ranked 23rd on the PGA Tour in driving distance last season, averaging 301.6 yards off the tee.

He’s got some pop with a persimmon wood, too.

Instructor Claude Harmon showed the below video of Fowler using the archaic technology during practice.

As you can see, he hit the ball 292 yards – though, the carry was only 274. That 292.1 number would have him currently T-101 on Tour in driving distance this season.

Article Tags: 

Rickie Fowler

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

