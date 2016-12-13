Grill Room

It looks like Paige Spiranac got engaged in Dubai

December 13, 2016, 12:58 pm

Paige Spiranac's trip to the Dubai Ladies Masters may not have gone exactly as planned, but it did end on a high note.

The 23-year-old Instagram star and LPGA hopeful missed the cut for the second straight year, but she's returning to the the U.S. an engaged woman.

Spiranac's new fiancé, former minor league baseball player Steven Tinoco, posted a video to his Instagram page - which was captured by The Big Lead - of the happy couple showing off the ring.

Spiranac seemed to cryptically confirm the news on Twitter, responding to the guy who let her hit a drive out of his mouth earlier this year. She let him down easy.

From the looks of Tinoco's Instagram page, the engagement was just the icing on the cake from the couple's trip to Dubai:

