John Daly II makes ace in Stacy Lewis AJGA event

By

Jason Crook
June 21, 2017, 3:30 pm

We see John Daly making all kinds of headlines on social media, from singing and smoking while playing golf shoeless to having a few drinks and answering questions with Andrew 'Beef' Johnston.

But on Monday, he took to Twitter as a proud father.

Daly has been touting his son's golf prowess for a while now, and the 13-year-old John Daly II is starting to live up to the hype, making a hole-in-one at the AJGA's Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational.

While the ace may have been a first, good golf is nothing new for Daly II. He's won five of eight tournaments on the International Junior Golf Tour so far this year.

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

