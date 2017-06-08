Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck

Kevin Kisner broke through for his second PGA Tour win at last month's Dean & DeLuca Invitational, and he didn't waste any time spreading the wealth.

Kisner spent some of that $1.2 million winner's check giving back to the guy who totes his bag on a weekly basis, surprising his caddie, Duane Bock (the guy with calves so big they have their own Twitter account), with a brand new Ford F-150 King Ranch pickup truck.

8 years, 2 wins, 6 2nd place finishes. Finally gets something for putting up with me! @duanebock pic.twitter.com/VlluDkw2CK — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) June 7, 2017

Bock isn't the first PGA Tour caddie to be gifted a new ride by their boss, but it's still a very nice gesture after a successful 8-year partnership.

Of course, depending on who you ask, it may not have been enough.