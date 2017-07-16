Naked Norman using nature as therapy

At this point in his life, we're not sure that Greg Norman owns a shirt, but it appears he also misplaced his pants on a recent trip into the Colorado wilderness.
The Shark posed for a tasteful nude photo on his Instagram over the weekend, and in all honesty, there are worse looking 62-year-olds out there.
The two-time major winner posted some other photos of his trip to a lake at 11,850 feet up in the mountains, calling it a therapeutic trip into nature.
If ESPN Magazine's "The Body Issue" comes calling for Norman next year, you'll know the reason why.