No one getting fired in latest Poulter Twitter beef

It appears that no one will lose their job in Ian Poulter’s latest Twitter flap.

Poulter tweeted the following on Tuesday, clarifying that he had spoken to the head of a delivery company, whose employee had referred to Poulter in an unflattering light.

Just to clarify.. I spoke with @ReliableCarrier COO & no one is getting fired. Fredom of speech is allowed. We both expressed ours. #Relax — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 13, 2016

It all began after Poulter was caught disparaging a cameraman at last week’s Hong Kong Open. Glenn Stacey, a driver for Reliable Carriers, remarked, in his own choice way, that he wasn't too fond of Poulter, to which Poulter responded with this:

Glenn I'm disapointed. I remember you delivering & was a great experience. I guess I will never use @ReliableCarrier to move my cars again. pic.twitter.com/Qudl9m8qkv — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 11, 2016

Poulter then went back and forth with his Twitter followers on who was in the wrong and who was in the right.

It's principles.. Would you pay a delivery guy to deliver your valuable item if he thinks your an arrogant prick. I'm confused — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 11, 2016

Earlier this year, Poulter tattled to the employer of a guy who heckled him on Twitter and the offender was subsequently fired.

This time, however, Stacey’s job, if Poulter has anything to say about it, is safe. Though, they won't be working together again. A reflective Poulter put a cap on things with this tweet: