Grill Room

No one getting fired in latest Poulter Twitter beef

By

Grill Room Team
December 13, 2016, 9:08 pm

RSS

It appears that no one will lose their job in Ian Poulter’s latest Twitter flap.

Poulter tweeted the following on Tuesday, clarifying that he had spoken to the head of a delivery company, whose employee had referred to Poulter in an unflattering light.

It all began after Poulter was caught disparaging a cameraman at last week’s Hong Kong Open. Glenn Stacey, a driver for Reliable Carriers, remarked, in his own choice way, that he wasn't too fond of Poulter, to which Poulter responded with this:

Poulter then went back and forth with his Twitter followers on who was in the wrong and who was in the right.

Earlier this year, Poulter tattled to the employer of a guy who heckled him on Twitter and the offender was subsequently fired.

This time, however, Stacey’s job, if Poulter has anything to say about it, is safe. Though, they won't be working together again. A reflective Poulter put a cap on things with this tweet:

Article Tags: 

Ian Poulter

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.