Pettersen gets married in Norway

Suzann Pettersen starts the new year “on top of the world.”

Those are the words she used to tweet out her reaction to getting married last weekend.

Pettersen married Christian Ringvold Saturday in Oslo, Norway, where she and Ringvold both grew up. They have a home in Orlando, Fla.

Pettersen, 35, tweeted out a photo of herself Monday in her wedding dress, kissing Ringvold, who is clad in a tuxedo.

On top of the world;)) pic.twitter.com/WDb6S4YPn6 — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) January 9, 2017

“On top of the world;)” Pettersen tweeted Monday. The couple became engaged early in 2015. Fellow Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord was among players attending. So was Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

Pettersen is a 15-time LPGA winner and two-time major champion. It’s a Solheim Cup year, which makes it a big year for Pettersen, the leader of the European contingent.