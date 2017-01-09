Grill Room

Pettersen gets married in Norway

By

Randall Mell
January 9, 2017, 9:55 am

RSS

Suzann Pettersen starts the new year “on top of the world.”

Those are the words she used to tweet out her reaction to getting married last weekend.

Pettersen married Christian Ringvold Saturday in Oslo, Norway, where she and Ringvold both grew up. They have a home in Orlando, Fla.

Pettersen, 35, tweeted out a photo of herself Monday in her wedding dress, kissing Ringvold, who is clad in a tuxedo.

“On top of the world;)” Pettersen tweeted Monday. The couple became engaged early in 2015. Fellow Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord was among players attending. So was Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

Pettersen is a 15-time LPGA winner and two-time major champion. It’s a Solheim Cup year, which makes it a big year for Pettersen, the leader of the European contingent.

Article Tags: 

Suzann Pettersen

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

