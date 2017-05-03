Snedeker, Ryder Cup inspire Predators (but not JT)

Brandt Snedeker has been enjoying his time with the Ryder Cup as a member of last year's victorious U.S. squad.

He hasn't been shy about showing it off around town and even let his kids drink soda out of it.

But right now, there's no bigger draw in Nashville than the Predators, who are in the middle of a Stanley Cup Playoffs run and in a second-round battle with the St. Louis Blues.

So the local resident brought his prized possession to Game 4 on Tuesday night, and after a 2-1 victory that put Nashville up 3-1 in the series, we can safely say Snedeker and the Ryder Cup are the reason the Predators on the verge of moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

Pretty nice @RyderCupUSA trophy you have there, @BrandtSnedeker! The Nashville native got all the @PredsNHL fans pumped up before Game 4. pic.twitter.com/amPz0phFzu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 3, 2017

Everyone seemed to enjoy the cup's presence at the hockey game - everyone except Justin Thomas, who was just trying to watch some hockey and doesn't have time for your shenanigans, Brandt.