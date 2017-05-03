Grill Room

Snedeker, Ryder Cup inspire Predators (but not JT)

By

Jason Crook
May 3, 2017, 1:00 pm

RSS

Brandt Snedeker has been enjoying his time with the Ryder Cup as a member of last year's victorious U.S. squad.

He hasn't been shy about showing it off around town and even let his kids drink soda out of it.

But right now, there's no bigger draw in Nashville than the Predators, who are in the middle of a Stanley Cup Playoffs run and in a second-round battle with the St. Louis Blues.

So the local resident brought his prized possession to Game 4 on Tuesday night, and after a 2-1 victory that put Nashville up 3-1 in the series, we can safely say Snedeker and the Ryder Cup are the reason the Predators on the verge of moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the cup's presence at the hockey game - everyone except Justin Thomas, who was just trying to watch some hockey and doesn't have time for your shenanigans, Brandt.

Article Tags: 

Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas, 2016 Ryder Cup

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DJ hopes to return to winning ways after injury
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
DJ: 'I was playing the best golf of my career'
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
Social Snapshots: May 2017
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.