Watch: Clemens makes crazy par at island 17th

Though he remains shut out of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens made a hall-of-fame up-and-down at PGA West's island par-3 17th on Saturday.

Playing in the pro-am competition at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Clemens' tee shot at 17 actually flew the water hazard, winding up on dry land some 30 yards over the green.

Clemens then pitched from the downslope back over the hazard and ran his ball across the putting surface.

Par of the day? Roger Clemens hits a "rocket" over the par-3 17th and then drains the long putt from the fringe #HookEm pic.twitter.com/uV0rtu7N74 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 22, 2017

After taking the scenic route to the island green, he finally poured in this 31-footer from the fringe for a most unusual par.