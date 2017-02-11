Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed

When you call out @GitRDoneLarry, you better be ready to back it up. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Kx7wCqoeFp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2017

Justin Rose lost $100 to a fan at last year's Ryder Cup when he let him attempt a putt during a practice round and the ball found the bottom of the cup.

A similar situation unfolded on Saturday during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and things turned out a little bit differently.

Larry The Cable Guy let a heckler try a short putt, and when it lipped out, the comedian forcefully threw the guy back into the gallery before playfully shouting for everyone to hear, "It ain't that easy, is it?"