Grill Room

Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed

By

Grill Room Team
February 11, 2017, 4:37 pm

Justin Rose lost $100 to a fan at last year's Ryder Cup when he let him attempt a putt during a practice round and the ball found the bottom of the cup.

A similar situation unfolded on Saturday during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and things turned out a little bit differently.

Larry The Cable Guy let a heckler try a short putt, and when it lipped out, the comedian forcefully threw the guy back into the gallery before playfully shouting for everyone to hear, "It ain't that easy, is it?"

Larry the Cable Guy

