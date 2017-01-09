Grill Room

Watch: McIlroy gets up close with a lion

By

Will Gray
January 9, 2017

It's almost time to go back to work for Rory McIlroy, but the Ulsterman still managed to sneak in a close-up encounter with some wildlife while in South Africa before returning to life inside the ropes.

McIlroy tweeted the video Sunday showing him with two other men in an open-top safari vehicle on a private game preserve. A male lion is within view, then walks within a few feet of their ride before continuing in the other direction:

McIlroy will remain in South Africa this week for the BMW SA Open on the European Tour, where he'll make his first competitive start since the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Rory McIlroy

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

