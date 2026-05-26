U.S. Women’s Open 2026: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information

The U.S. Women’s Open will take place June 4 through June 7 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Maja Stark enters as the defending champion after winning at Erin Hills in 2025.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Golf Channel’s “Live From From the U.S. Open” will also be on-site covering every Nelly Korda storyline and all of Jeeno Thitikul’s warm-up shots. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.

Tuesday, June 2

3:30-6PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

Wednesday, June 3

1-6PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

Thursday, June 4

Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

2-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA Network/Peacock)

10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 5

Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

2-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA Network/Peacock)

10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 6

11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)

5-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)

10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)



Sunday, June 7