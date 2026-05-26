U.S. Women’s Open 2026: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Published May 26, 2026 12:15 PM
USGA on U.S. Women's Open: 'The women deserve to play' at places like Riviera
John Bodenhamer of the United States Golf Association discussed the importance of women competing on courses where the men play, including iconic venues like Riviera Country Club, and reflected on the significance of returning to the Palisades area after last year’s fires ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
The U.S. Women’s Open will take place June 4 through June 7 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Maja Stark enters as the defending champion after winning at Erin Hills in 2025.
In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Golf Channel’s “Live From From the U.S. Open” will also be on-site covering every Nelly Korda storyline and all of Jeeno Thitikul’s warm-up shots. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.
Tuesday, June 2
- 3:30-6PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Wednesday, June 3
- 1-6PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Thursday, June 4
- Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
- 2-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA Network/Peacock)
- 10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Friday, June 5
- Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
- 2-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA Network/Peacock)
- 10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 6
- 11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
- 5-10PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)
- 10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Sunday, June 7
- 11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
- 3-8 PM: U.S. Women’s Open, final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 10-11PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel)
Here’s a look at the USGA sites and qualifiers for the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club.