Grill Room

Watch: Player, 81, does backflip into water

By

Jason Crook
July 16, 2017, 7:37 am

RSS

Gary Player is always finding ways to defy his age. This weekend, it came in the form of a backflip into a body of water.

Player, 81, uploaded the backflip to his Instagram and Twitter pages with the caption "‪Age is just a number," and while it certainly wouldn't have scored him a 10/10 in the Olympics, it wasn't bad for a man who's been on this earth for the better part of a century.

‪Age is just a number & we are only as old as those surrounding you #grandchildrenschallenge #playerfamily‬

A post shared by Gary Player (@gary.player) on

The Black Knight wasn't the only old, jacked dude with a cool nickname popping his shirt off this weekend. Greg Norman went fully nude on a vacation of his own.

Article Tags: 

Gary Player, Grill Room

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
South Koreans eyeing yet another U.S. Women's Open
Choi could be second amateur to win Women's Open
Lewis implodes, finishes back-nine 44 with a 10
Feng leads A. Lee, H..J. Choi at U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
Former Augusta National Chairman 'Hootie' Johnson dies at 86
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.