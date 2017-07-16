Watch: Player, 81, does backflip into water

Gary Player is always finding ways to defy his age. This weekend, it came in the form of a backflip into a body of water.
Player, 81, uploaded the backflip to his Instagram and Twitter pages with the caption "Age is just a number," and while it certainly wouldn't have scored him a 10/10 in the Olympics, it wasn't bad for a man who's been on this earth for the better part of a century.
The Black Knight wasn't the only old, jacked dude with a cool nickname popping his shirt off this weekend. Greg Norman went fully nude on a vacation of his own.