Watch: Rose recreates iconic shot from '98 Open

As he put it himself, Justin Rose is back "where it all began!" this week at Royal Birkdale as he prepares for The Open.

It was 19 years ago in the 1998 Open when Rose holed this iconic shot out of the thick rough on the 72nd hole to finish T-4 as a 17-year-old amateur:

Since then, Rose has captured a U.S. Open title and has become one of the biggest names in the game.

But judging by this Instagram post, he still remembers his roots. Here's his attempt to recreate that iconic shot that jump-started his career: