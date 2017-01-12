Watch: Spieth, Kaufman go fishing in Hawaii

Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman could have hit the range after their opening rounds at the Sony Open, but that's no fun. Besides, they are in Hawaii and they have to prepare for #SB2K17.

So Spieth and Kaufman hopped into a kayak and went fishing just off the coast at Waialae C.C.

Here are some highlights:

Everything was going well until this happened:

We're going to need Brandel to break down what went wrong ASAP: pic.twitter.com/dL1RfAd4sJ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 13, 2017

Before their doomed voyage, Spieth and Kaufman talked with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis:

Update: The two sailors made it back to shore: