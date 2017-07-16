Watch: JT, Romo, Curry team up for alley-oop at ACC

The American Century Championship is all about having fun, and from the looks of things, no group is doing that better than the threesome of Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry and Tony Romo.

On Saturday, the mega-star trio teamed up for what could turn out to be the highlight of the tournament, a Timberlake to Romo to Curry alley-oop. Check it out below:

Here it is from another angle:

Timberlake Romo Steph pic.twitter.com/waglzvaPrE — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

Of course, that wasn't the only fun they had.

Romo, the ex-Dallas Maverick, and Curry played a little one-on-one:

And the two-time NBA MVP took a turn playing quarterback, hooking up on this long pass with some random fan watching from his boat:

Steph to the dude jumping off his boat pic.twitter.com/mqlUvXoHCG — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

In conclusion, it's good to be these three this week. It's also good to be them any time: