Watch: JT, Romo, Curry team up for alley-oop at ACC

By

Jason Crook
July 16, 2017, 9:20 am

The American Century Championship is all about having fun, and from the looks of things, no group is doing that better than the threesome of Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry and Tony Romo.

On Saturday, the mega-star trio teamed up for what could turn out to be the highlight of the tournament, a Timberlake to Romo to Curry alley-oop. Check it out below:

Here it is from another angle:

Of course, that wasn't the only fun they had.

Romo, the ex-Dallas Maverick, and Curry played a little one-on-one:

And the two-time NBA MVP took a turn playing quarterback, hooking up on this long pass with some random fan watching from his boat:

In conclusion, it's good to be these three this week. It's also good to be them any time:

Article Tags: 

Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Stephen Curry, American Century Championship

