World Golf Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lopez to Join Feherty on Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET

April 27, 2017

VIDEO: Lopez on Coming Up Short in Career Bid to Win U.S. Women’s Open

World Golf Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®  – premiering Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The 48-time LPGA Tour winner and Emmy-nominated television personality cover an array of subjects over the course of the interview, including:

  • Lopez’ relationship with her father, and his influence in her taking up the game.
  • Navigating around a previous regulation in place that would have kept her from participating on her high school boy’s golf team, and ultimately helping the team win the state championship.
  • Her decision to leave college early to turn professional, and the relatively immediate validation in the decision through early success on the LPGA Tour right away.
  • Recalling her first encounter with Arnold Palmer, at age 15.
  • Why captaining the 2005 Solheim Cup became what she considers to be the “best win” of her career.

Scheduled airdates for upcoming Feherty episodes – premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET – include fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Hale Irwin (Monday, May 8) and All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry (Monday, May 15).

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.

