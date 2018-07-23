Getty Images

Furyk noncommittal on Woods' Ryder Cup chances

By Doug FergusonJuly 23, 2018, 9:26 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk says it was fun to watch Tiger Woods contend at the British Open and briefly take the lead in the final round. Whether that means Woods is a lock for the U.S. team is still to be determined.

''I'm going to handle him the way I do everyone else,'' Furyk said Monday before boarding a flight for the Canadian Open. ''I'll ask my top eight guys. The way he's playing, he might be one of them. I'll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we'll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.''

Woods moved from No. 31 to No. 20 in the Ryder Cup standings with two tournaments remaining before the top eight qualify for the Sept. 28-30 matches in Paris. Points are based on money, and the two events left for Woods - a World Golf Championship and PGA Championship - offer two of the largest purses.

Woods already has been appointed an assistant captain, just as he was at Hazeltine two years ago. He has hinted at being a playing assistant.

He has played just 12 events that offer Ryder Cup points, about half as many tournaments as most American prospects.

Woods had the lead for three holes at Carnoustie until a double bogey at No. 11, and he wound up tied for sixth. It at least moved him to No. 50 in the world ranking, making him eligible for the $10 million Bridgestone Invitational next week at Firestone, where he has won eight times.

Furyk looked at more than just Woods.

Over the weekend at Carnoustie, no fewer than seven players had a chance to move into the top eight in the standings - Woods, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Chappell, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

''We had a lot of guys in pretty good form,'' Furyk said. ''Flip over to Tiger, you look at him because he's Tiger, and he's earned a lot of attention. ... I loved seeing him play well. I loved seeing him jump to 20th. It's fun to watch. But we'll handle him like everyone else.''

Furyk was a vice captain under Davis Love III at Hazeltine in 2016 and was under consideration for one of the four captain's picks. He was involved in frank discussions with the captain, and he sees this situation - if it comes down to that - unfolding the same way.

Furyk said a big part of his decision on captain's picks would be matching players with the course at Le Golf National, where the matches will be played. Furyk and a few Americans took a scouting trip on the weekend before the British Open. He said Finau played the course mainly with a 3-iron, and Justin Thomas hit only seven drivers over 72 holes during the French Open.

''It's a good second-shot golf course,'' he said.

Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Woods missing only one thing - an aura message

By Rex HoggardJuly 23, 2018, 6:35 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods’ approach shot into the first hole on Sunday at The Open dropped within 15 feet of the hole and roars could be heard all the way to Dundee.

Four holes later he rolled in his first birdie of the day and the roars echoed across Carnoustie, an unmistakable statement that was impossible to ignore. Another birdie at No. 6 vaulted him into third place, just two shots back.

On the eve of the final round, Jordan Spieth, who took a share of the lead into the last lap, said that having Woods in the mix was a dream come true.

“I've always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger. Who hasn't?” he said.

Those of a certain age would say be careful what you wish for. Players like Ernie Els, a perennial bridesmaid to Tiger in his prime, and Phil Mickelson might say that Woods in full flight is a punch in the gut, an unstoppable force that leaves the best playing for second and questioning their career choices.

But on the way to what could have arguably been Woods’ greatest victory he stumbled, inexplicably. There was a sloppy double bogey-6 at the 11th hole after he tried to get a little too cute with a chip. He added a bogey at No. 12 and never really recovered.

Woods took the long view following his tie for sixth place, three strokes behind eventual winner Francesco Molinari. Perspective has been Tiger’s best ally throughout this comeback.

“I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because, at the beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing The Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that,” Woods said.

Where some see progress others may observe that for the third time this season Woods has failed to convert on a Sunday when he was within striking distance, first at the Valspar Championship, then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and now at The Open.

Most players agree that it’s just a matter of time before Woods breaks through the grass ceiling, but his time away from the game combined with persistent injuries and his recent body of work has undoubtedly eroded his once famous aura.

Full-field scores from the 147th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 147th Open Championship

There was a time when Woods’ name atop a leaderboard on a Sunday, particularly at a major, would send chills through the rank and file. That’s not necessarily the case now.

“It’s not Tiger that, you know, Phil and Ernie and those guys had to deal with. It's a different version,” said Rory McIlroy, who tied for second place after a closing 70. “But he's right there. He's getting himself in the mix. He looked good in D.C. a couple weeks back. He's looked good here.”

McIlroy, one of the game’s most genuine and direct players, isn’t taking a shot at Woods. He’s simply stating a fact. Until Tiger is able to convert one of these opportunities, until he shows the world that he’s the same player, even for a day, as he was a decade ago there will be no intimidation, at least not from this generation of stars.

To players like Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who hadn’t graduated from high school when Woods won his last major in 2008, the guy in red and black is the stuff of YouTube videos, an icon, no doubt, but not the unstoppable force who cast an unmistakable shadow over the game.

On Sunday at Carnoustie players certainly knew what was going on as Tiger made his charge, but it didn’t seem to suck the air out of the room like it once did.

“I saw it on maybe No. 7 or 8 green, and it was on accident. I looked up, and saw Tiger at No. 1, and he was leading solo, and I went to Michael [Greller], ‘Dammit, I looked at the board, dude,’” Speith said. “I was like frustrated at myself. He's like, ‘He hasn't been in this position in 10 years, and you've been here how many times in the last three years?’ He was like throwing it back at me. I was like, I feel fine. It's OK. This is what you dream about anyway.”

Earlier this season in Tampa, Woods needed a birdie to tie for the lead at the 72nd hole and went with a conservative approach with an iron off the tee and made par. A week later at Bay Hill it was a drive that sailed out of bounds on the 16th hole that deep-sixed his title chances. On Sunday at Carnoustie it was a two-hole stretch that used to be unthinkable.

However you slice it, Woods’ play has dramatically improved this season but there remains the Sunday elephant in the room until he breaks through.

“With the Tiger we have to face, he does things that maybe he didn't do 10, 15 years ago,” McIlroy said. “It's still great for golf. It will be interesting to see going forward, but this was his first taste of a major championship. Even though he's won 14 [majors], you have to learn how to get back. I'm relearning. I feel like I've won quite a few recently, but you still have to relearn to deal with it.”

If Tiger is able to relearn that singular skill that made him the game’s ultimate closer, this new generation will discover what its predecessors knew so well - the true meaning of intimidation.

Chamblee shoots 69, qualifies for Senior Open

By Will GrayJuly 23, 2018, 6:25 pm

Brandel Chamblee will be trading in his analyst chair for a tee time this week in Scotland.

One day after Chamblee's work dissecting the 147th Open at Carnoustie ended, the 56-year-old made the short trip to Scotscraig Golf Club in an attempt to qualify for this week's Senior Open. Chamblee had qualified at Scotscraig to make the field for the 1995 Open at St. Andrews, and the course once again proved friendly as he shot a 2-under 69 to share medalist honors.

Chamblee earned one of seven qualifying spots available for the 145-man field at Scotscraig and one of 27 spots available across four different qualifying sites.

Chamblee started on the back nine and overcame an opening bogey by playing a five-hole stretch in 5 under highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th. He bogeyed four of his final seven holes coming home, but a birdie on No. 9 tied him for the day's low score with American John Inman and amateur Robert Maxfield of England.

Chamblee has played sparingly in recent years, but he explained on a recent Golf Channel podcast that he hoped to make a return to competition at the Old Course, where he made the second of three career Open appearances 23 years ago.

"My game's pretty good. When I've played, I've played some really good golf," Chamblee said. "I'm looking forward to it for a lot of different reasons. I want to try to get back into competitive golf, and I would love to have another week at St. Andrews."

This will mark Chamblee's PGA Tour Champions debut. He last played a PGA Tour event in 2008, missing the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He'll be joined in this week's field by fellow NBC and Golf Channel analyst Gary Koch, who shot a 3-under 68 to share medalist honors at the qualifier at Lundin.

Merritt earns second win at rain-delayed Barbasol

By Will GrayJuly 23, 2018, 5:44 pm

It took an extra day, but Troy Merritt found a way back to the winner's circle at the Barbasol Championship.

With much of the final round spilling into Monday because of inclement weather, Merritt shot a 5-under 67 to finish the week at 23 under par at Keene Trace Golf Club in Lexington, Ky. That total left him one shot clear of a group that included Billy Horschel, Tom Lovelady and Richy Werenski.

Merritt started the round in a four-way tie for the lead, and the highlight of his finale came on the par-4 eighth where he holed a 133-yard approach shot for an eagle. He didn't drop a shot over his final 13 holes, securing a narrow victory when Lovelady failed to make a lengthy birdie attempt on the final green.

Merritt broke through at the 2015 Quicken Loans National for his first career PGA Tour victory, but he struggled to maintain that form in the subsequent months. Merritt had only one top-10 finish in both 2016 and 2017 and had to return to Web.com Tour Finals last fall to keep his card.

His 2018 campaign wasn't much better, with a T-8 finish at Pebble Beach his lone top-10 result, and Merritt started the week ranked 131st in the season-long points race with his 2019 status very much in jeopardy. But after earning win No. 2, he's now exempt through August 2020 and has earned spots into the PGA Championship as well as the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Players Championship.

"You always ask yourself, 'Is this the time to move on?'" Merritt told reporters. "But to get a win like this, late in the season, and to move up to 65 on the points list and to secure a job for two more years, it's a pretty good feeling."

Tour veteran Brian Gay finished alone in sixth at 20 under, while Hunter Mahan tied for seventh. The Barbasol has been played opposite The Open every year since 2015, but this year marked the first time it was played in Kentucky after three years in Alabama.

Monday Scramble: Flawless Francesco outlasts them all

By Will GrayJuly 23, 2018, 2:00 pm

Francesco Molinari outlasts the rest, Tiger Woods inches closer to an earth-shattering victory, Jordan Spieth lets a successful title defense slip away, Eddie Pepperell toasts his success and more in this week’s Open edition of Monday Scramble:

Forza Italia.

Amid a wild and windy afternoon at Carnoustie, where seemingly no less than a dozen players had a viable shot at the claret jug, it was a steady performance from Francesco Molinari that translated into breakthrough.

Molinari is no stranger to the big stage, and five years ago he played the final round alongside Phil Mickelson as Lefty stormed from behind to win at Muirfield. But this time, this day, it was his turn to shine as he put forth a ball-striking and scrambling clinic that yielded 16 pars and two birdies while the other leaders struggled around him.

It's the cap of an impressive heater for Molinari, who is now the first Italian to ever win a major. He outlasted Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship in May, won the Quicken Loans National by eight shots last month and now has finished first or second in five of his last six worldwide starts.

The soft-spoken veteran played the final two rounds without making a bogey, and he is a worthy champion. Expect the jug to receive a few refills of wine - and perhaps a little coffee - over the next year.

1. For about a 90-minute stretch Sunday, it seemed like Tiger Woods would finally find a way to silence the critics once and for all.

Playing alongside Molinari, Woods displayed the same tactical brilliance on the opening nine, carding two birdies while others struggled out of the gates and, at one point, taking the lead alone. But an errant approach and a poor flop shot led to a double bogey on No. 11, and his bid for the jug was diverted soon thereafter.

But man, what a ride it was through that opening stretch. For months the questions have lingered about exactly how and when Tiger might put all the pieces together, and after an early exit at Shinnecock it was easy to write him off. But his inner tactician shined for much of the week on a toasty layout, and he was steady in all facets over the weekend.

Just as Woods' five-win season in 2013 has been used as a recent example of just how high his ceiling reaches, so too this performance will be viewed like manna from heaven for Tiger apologists. He didn't quite pull it off, but there's every reason to expect that he can do so the next time around.

2. While he came up three shots short of catching Molinari, even Woods appeared to savor the final leg of a T-6 finish that serves as his best result in a major in five years and becomes the new high water mark for an already impressive season.

"It was a blast," Woods told reporters. "I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because, beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing the Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that."

3. A bit more on Molinari, the newest Champion Golfer of the Year who has turned into a weekend assassin over the last three months. 

Between his stirring victory at Wentworth, his rout at TPC Potomac and his comeback at Carnoustie, Molinari has now played six weekend rounds while making only a single bogey. One!

That includes 36 bogey-free holes over the last two days in Scotland, as Molinari methodically took apart the demanding links layout while turning in the only bogey-free scorecard out of the entire field on Sunday.

"To go the weekend bogey-free, it's unthinkable, to be honest," Molinari said. "But I felt really good this morning. When I came here, I felt ready for the challenge."

4 While many players would quiver at the thought of a final-round tee time alongside Woods with a major on the line, Molinari didn't blink. Perhaps because he's been in similar situations before.

In addition to his supporting role during Mickelson's win in 2013, Molinari has twice faced off with Woods in the Ryder Cup - including a 2012 singles' draw that remains Woods' most recent Ryder Cup match. So stepping to the tee Sunday, Molinari was fazed neither by his playing partner nor by the three co-leaders that sat three shots ahead of him.

"Clearly in my group, the attention wasn't really on me, let's put it that way," Molinari said. "If someone was expecting a charge, probably they weren't expecting it from me, but it's been the same the whole of my career."

5. How times change. Just a few weeks ago, Molinari opted to tee it up at the Quicken Loans National instead of the French Open at Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National. The reason? He was concerned about his FedExCup standing.

Molinari hadn't done much in the States this year, and he was 123rd in points with his 2019 status very much in limbo. Fast forward a few weeks - including two wins and a runner-up - and Molinari can safely book travel plans on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.

6. It was a week of what might have been for Jordan Spieth.

Spieth started his stint in Scotland by handing back the claret jug in a ceremony he admitted was more bitter than sweet. But through 54 holes, he was the betting favorite as one of three co-leaders, equipped with a great chance to go back-to-back and end a victory drought that extended back to Royal Birkdale.

Amid a disappointing campaign, it was the first time he started the final round closer than four shots to the lead.

But Spieth apparently used up his magic last year in Southport, as he seemed out of sorts from the start and quickly faded. Spieth didn't make a birdie all day, and he found a gorse bush at an inopportune time en route to a double bogey on one of the easiest holes on the course.

It added up to a 76 and a tie for ninth, another disappointing finish in a year of mixed results. Now he'll have to wait another year for a potential reunion with the jug.

7. Of course, Spieth wasn't the only player who watched a share of the 54-hole lead slip away.

Kevin Kisner held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three days, but his bid for a maiden major went sideways in a bunker on the second hole Sunday. Xander Schauffele's bid lasted significantly longer, as he kept pace with Molinari until the 17th hole.

But in the end, it was a 3-over 74 and a share of second place for both men, who now find themselves firmly in the Ryder Cup mix heading into the homestretch of the selection process.

8. For the first time in his career, Rory McIlroy has a runner-up finish in a major championship. But good luck making sense of his week at Carnoustie years from now.

McIlroy was barely a factor over the weekend, having seemingly forfeited his shot at a second Open title during benign third-round conditions. But when his lengthy eagle putt fell on the 14th hole Sunday and sparked a celebration reminiscent of Hazeltine, hope was once again alive.

Ultimately, it was too little too late for the Ulsterman, who couldn't convert a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole that could have putt pressure on the leaders behind him. He'll leave Scotland with a healthy check, but without the feeling that he ever got both feet planted in his quest for the claret jug.

"I just ran out of holes," McIlroy said.

9. If McIlroy's runner-up felt like somewhat of a disappointment, Justin Rose's T-2 finish was nothing short of found money.

Rose needed to birdie the difficult 18th on Friday simply to make the cut on the number, and he rebounded with a third-round 64. The Englishman added a Sunday 69 to lend credence to the notion that, despite only two top-10s in the tournament as a pro, Rose might still have an Open title in him after all.

"I just think having made the cut number, it's a great effort to be relevant on the leaderboard on Sunday," Rose said.

The weekend close continues a recent run of solid form for Rose, who won a few weeks back at Colonial and now has reached a career-best No. 2 in the world rankings.

So the Champion Golfer of the Year walks into a coffee shop...

Sadly, it seems we may not see these creative retirement plans come to fruition - at least not for a few years. But credit to Molinari for thinking outside the box, and credit to Wesley Bryan for a timely share.

This week's award winners ... 

Hair of the Dog: Eddie Pepperell. The 27-year-old Englishman admitted he was "a little hungover" during the final round, but he still put up the day's best score with a 4-under 67 that gave him a share of sixth and his first ever top-10 finish in a major. Drinks all around.

Paris Bound?: Webb Simpson. The Players champ tied for 12th to move past Bryson DeChambeau at No. 8 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, with the top eight after the PGA Championship qualifying automatically. Schauffele moved to 11th, while Kisner moved to 13th.

Quiet Consistency: Tony Finau. Finau tied for ninth at Carnoustie and has now cracked the top 10 in each of the three majors this year. In fact, six of his 10 career major starts have gone for T-18 or better. Perhaps something for Captain Furyk to consider.

Quietly Slumping: Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard is barely a year removed from his watershed win, but he has now missed the cut in four straight majors and has missed six of nine cuts overall dating back to the Masters.

Role Reversal: Molinari, who won The Open while playing alongside Tiger 12 years after he caddied for his brother, Edoardo, in a group with Woods at the 2006 Masters. Woods was the defending champ, and Edoardo was the reigning U.S. Amateur winner:

King of Yelp: To the Carnoustie barber that gave Spieth a trim before the third round that set social media ablaze. While Spieth admitted it was a little "high and tight," it became the most famous £9 haircut in years.

Make Your Own Bed: To the frat house of American stars that has become something of an Open annual tradition. While Spieth, Kisner and Zach Johnson fell short of winning the jug for the house, hopefully they all got a few good shots in on all-time goalie Jason Dufner during intra-squad soccer scrimmages.

Kick Him Out: To the obnoxious fan that nearly derailed Tiger's final tee shot. One-upsmanship has become somewhat of a plague among American crowds, but Sunday showed that even the revered Scottish faithful have a few bad eggs in the bunch.

Place Your Bets: With only 17 days until the opening round of the PGA Championship, the Westgate Las Vegas installed Dustin Johnson as a 12/1 co-favorite alongside Spieth and McIlroy. Woods headlines the group next in line at 16/1.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Justin Thomas. For the second year in a row, Thomas' Open chances fell apart during a rainy second round. It was 67-80 at Birkdale, and this time 69-77 to miss the cut by a shot at Carnoustie. Watching what Rose did after finishing only one shot better through 36 holes only adds salt to the wound.

