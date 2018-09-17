After Further Review: Evian shows potential

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the Sunday drama at the Evian ...

The Evian Championship gave us a glorious glimpse Sunday of what it can be.

The weather was finally right all week. The course was set up beautifully, with the spirits of risk and reward warring mischievously. That brought out the course’s character as we have never seen it. It set up Sunday’s drama.

And at 40, Angela Stanford delivered a great story, becoming the second oldest winner of a women’s major championship. It all made Evian finally worthy of being called a fifth major. Sundays like this are how majors earn their distinction. - Randall Mell

On Sangmoon Bae's Web.com Finals win ...

Sangmoon Bae’s birdie at the last hole on Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open was much more than just a walk-off for his first Web.com Tour victory. It was an exclamation point for what had been a long road back to the PGA Tour.

His two-year mandatory stint in the South Korean army came just as Bae was finding his place on Tour and when he returned this season he struggled, missing 11 of 17 cuts. But his victory in Boise vaulted Bae back to the big leagues with the confidence he had when his young career was sidetracked in 2016. - Rex Hoggard