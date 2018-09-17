Getty Images

After Further Review: Evian shows potential

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 17, 2018, 1:49 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the Sunday drama at the Evian ...

The Evian Championship gave us a glorious glimpse Sunday of what it can be.

The weather was finally right all week. The course was set up beautifully, with the spirits of risk and reward warring mischievously. That brought out the course’s character as we have never seen it. It set up Sunday’s drama.

And at 40, Angela Stanford delivered a great story, becoming the second oldest winner of a women’s major championship. It all made Evian finally worthy of being called a fifth major. Sundays like this are how majors earn their distinction. - Randall Mell

On Sangmoon Bae's Web.com Finals win ...

Sangmoon Bae’s birdie at the last hole on Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open was much more than just a walk-off for his first Web.com Tour victory. It was an exclamation point for what had been a long road back to the PGA Tour.

His two-year mandatory stint in the South Korean army came just as Bae was finding his place on Tour and when he returned this season he struggled, missing 11 of 17 cuts. But his victory in Boise vaulted Bae back to the big leagues with the confidence he had when his young career was sidetracked in 2016. - Rex Hoggard

Trending

Getty Images

Bae wins Web.com Finals event; regains Tour card

By Associated PressSeptember 17, 2018, 1:16 am

BOISE, Idaho – Sangmoon Bae won the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday to regain his PGA Tour card, birdieing the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the Web.com Tour Finals event.

Bae finished at 19-under 265, closing with a 5-under 66 at Hillcrest Country Club to edge Anders Albertson (62), Roger Sloan (63) and Adam Schenk (64).

Bae returned to the PGA Tour this season after two years of mandatory military service in South Korea, but lost his card with a 202nd-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings. The two-time PGA Tour winner entered the week needing a few thousand dollars to wrap up a card and ended up making $180,000.

Web.com Tour Finals standings through third event

Full-field scores from the Albertson’s Boise Open

Albertson had already earned a PGA Tour card with a top-25 finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list, and Sloan, Schenk and fifth-place finisher Roberto Diaz all earned enough money to get three of the 25 cards available in the four-event series.

The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. Albertson and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

The Web.com Tour Championship is next week at Atlantic Beach Country Club in Florida.

Article Tags: Sangmoon Bae, 2018 Albertsons Boise Open

Trending

Getty Images

Web.com Tour Finals standings through third event

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 17, 2018, 12:45 am

The Web.com Tour will hand out 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season based on how players fare in the Finals series. Here are the standings through Week 3 of four.

1. Sangmoon Bae, $218,156

2. Robert Streb, $184,750

3. Peter Malnati, $154,586

4. Matt Jones, $112,000

5. Hunter Mahan, $107,505

6. Adam Schenk, $102,465

7. Cameron Davis, $81,575

8. Seth Reeves, $80,360

9. Max Homa, $78,200

10. Roger Sloan, $77,257

11. Denny McCarthy, $75,793

12. Shawn Stefani, $74,354

13. Roberto Diaz, $55,826

14. Stephan Jaeger, $46,590

15. Dylan Frittelli, $44,200

16. Curtis Luck, $44,200

17. Jim Knous, $39,291

18. Michael Thompson, $36,000

19. Nicholas Lindheim, $35,836

20. Aaron Baddeley, $34,882

21. Joseph Bramlett, $33,900

21. Lanto Griffin, $33,900

23. Wes Roach, $33,600

24. Scott Pinckney, $33,200

25. Brian Campbell, $32,325

Article Tags: 2018 Web.com Tour Finals, Sangmoon Bae

Trending

Getty Images

Broadhurst captures third Champions win of 2018

By Associated PressSeptember 16, 2018, 10:54 pm

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Paul Broadhurst won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his PGA Tour Champions-leading third victory of the season, closing with a birdie to beat Brandt Jobe by two strokes in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills.

Fighting a back injury, Broadhurst rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 11th with birdies on the par-4 12th and par-5 13th and made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

''Pretty special,'' Broadhurst said. ''I was seriously wondering whether I would play this week. Back home last week, and pulled a muscle in my back. The physio has done a great job out here this week to get me fit.''

The 53-year-old Englishman finished at 15-under 201 on the tree-lined layout that was the longtime home of the PGA Tour's Buick Open.

Full-field scores from the Ally Challenge

''At times it was really scrappy,'' Broadhurst said. ''My game wasn't totally in the groove. It was in spells. ... And the rhythm was getting quicker and quicker. But that goes with the pressure of leading the tournament, I'm sure.''

Jobe birdied five of the first six holes on the back nine in a 67. Tom Lehman bogeyed the 18th for a 70 to drop into a tie for third with Mark O'Meara (69) at 13 under.

Broadhurst won for the second time this year in Michigan, following his Senior PGA victory at Benton Harbor in May with his fifth senior title. He also teamed with Kirk Triplett for a playoff victory over Lehman and Bernhard Langer in April in the Legends of Golf.

Scott McCarron, tied for the second-round lead with Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, had a 77 to tie for 33rd at 5 under. The winner two weeks ago in Canada, McCarron dropped four strokes on the final two holes on the front nine, making a bogey on the par-3 eighth and a triple bogey on the par-4 ninth. Maggert shot a 72 to tie for eighth at 10 under.

Article Tags: Paul Broadhurst, 2018 Ally Challenge

Trending

Getty Images

Olson keeps positive attitude despite tough loss

By Randall MellSeptember 16, 2018, 10:02 pm

Amy Olson wasn’t devastated losing Sunday at the Evian Championship.

The self-described small town girl from Oxbow, N.D., told us she wouldn’t be.

“If my moment is going to come, it will come,” she said before sleeping on a two-shot lead on Saturday night. “If it doesn't, I'll be OK. I'm very content with my life and where I am. Obviously, winning adds greatly to it, but not as much as most people would think.”

Olson lost to Angela Stanford in gut-wrenching fashion, by one shot with a double bogey at the last.

It was gut wrenching because she held at least a share of Sunday’s lead all day, until tapping in her last putt.

Still, Olson, 26, took it exactly the way she said she would. She took it in stride, as a learning experience in her still young career.

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I'm very pleased,” she said. “This is my best finish, I believe, in a major so that's always a positive.

“Obviously, disappointed to finish the way I did, but, honestly, I did everything I could, and double bogeys happen.”

Olson was trying to make her first LPGA victory a major championship. While she didn’t win, she continued to show she has a game and disposition that seems built for majors. She played her way into the final pairing at the ANA Inspiration in April and picked up her first top 10 in a major there.

Olson doesn’t look at leaderboards. She said she didn’t know she had a one-shot lead on Stanford until after hitting her tee shot at the 18th. Her trouble began with her drive. She hooked it in deep rough. She wanted to know where she stood on the leaderboard before deciding how to play that shot. She pitched out into the fairway. She then left her approach 40 feet from the hole. She three putted from there.

Article Tags: Amy Olson, 2018 Evian Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.