Altomare returns to Evian after last year's wild finish

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 10:53 pm

Brittany Altomare introduced herself to the world in the “craziest conditions” she has ever encounted.

In heavy wind, with heavy rain turning to hale, she showed just how tough those players from Massachussets can be as she battled to try to win the Evian Championship in brutal weather last year.

Yeah, she lost the sudden death playoff with Anna Nordqvist, but Altomare won a lot of respect in her first run into contention in a major.

“I was really proud of myself for being able to handle it the way I did,” Altomare said. “I’m excited to be back at Evian, and to try to get into contention again, where maybe there will be a different outcome.”

Altomare, 27, seemed to come out of nowhere a year ago. At No. 102 in the world, with only one top-10 finish in her short LPGA career, she made a bold Sunday charge. She stuffed a pitching wedge to 3 feet to set up birdie at the 17th and holed a 15-foot putt for par at the 18th that felt like a birdie with so many contenders falling away with bogey there.

With her 66 equaling the low final round, Altomare went on to battle Nordqvist in wind, rain, hail and near darkness.

“Those were the craziest conditions I’ve ever played in,” Altomare said. “They were definitely the hardest conditions I’ve ever played in.”

But Altomare loved it.

“It was so much fun being in that position,” she said.

That’s what her father remembers seeing on her face.

Back at The Haven in Boylston, Mass, Tom Altomare was playing his Sunday round with friends when he kept getting updates that Brittany was charging. He had to excuse himself making the turn.

“I told the guys I hated to ruin our round, but I was going to have to go in to watch,” he said.

Tom, retired after 33 years with Hewlett Packard, couldn’t have been prouder watching in the clubhouse with other members.

“What I remember most is how much Brittany was enjoying herself,” Tom said. “The entire time she was on TV, she was smiling. To be honest, I was nervous. But seeing her smile. It helped me relax.”

Altomare says she might have one regret looking back.

“I might have stepped off when it got really bad and said I wasn’t going to hit a shot until the weather cleared,” she said. “I didn’t know I could do that, but I’m not frustrated looking back. It was fair, because it was the same conditions for both of us.

“I was just real happy to have put myself in that position and prove I can compete in a major.”

Altomare rose to No. 40 in the world rankings with her second-place finish, and she has hovered around that spot in the rankings since. She returns to Evian with more than good memories. She returns with momentum. She tied for 15th at the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month, equaling Jaye Marie Green for the best finish by an American in the event.

While Evian Resort Golf Club is beautiful on the side of a mountain above Lake Geneva, it can be a quirky test, with awkward lies and undulating greens.

But . . .

“I particularly like it,” Altomare said. “There are some goofy holes, where you have to be careful, where you have to hit away from holes and let the ball feed to the hole. But you just have to play smart. I like that. I like those courses where you have to really think your way around it. I don’t like those course where you can just hit it anywhere, just bomb it out there.

“You have to really manage your way around that golf course.”

Altomare can’t wait to see what she can manage this week.

All of a sudden, the European women are resurgent

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 9:02 pm

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist is the defending champion.

England’s Georgia Hall is looking to win back-to-back major championships after claiming the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg, winner of the ANA Inspiration in April, is aiming to join Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun as the only players to win major championships as their first two LPGA titles.

Hall’s also looking to join Pak and Chun in that history.

It all adds up to resurgent momentum for the Europeans teeing it up at the Evian Championship this week.

The Euros are looking to win four of the last six majors. That would be quite the achievement in an era where the majors are so dominated by the Asians, in a time when Europe seemed to be in a swoon even worse than the Americans.

The Europeans could make some history with another win. Three different Europeans have never won majors in the same season. That’s possible this week.

Nobody feels better about a return to Evian than Nordqvist, who claimed her second major last year in a sudden-death playoff. She battled more than Brittany Altomare. She battled some of the worst elements a major has ever been decided in, with heavy winds, heavy rain and hail pummeling her in the playoff.

“What's so special about it, I worked so hard to get my second major, for so long,” Nordqvist said. “I've always been kind of a player that never gave up and always kept fighting. Just to do it under those conditions, and the playoff, I always stayed positive. It was obviously very emotional when I won.”

Nordqvist, 31, won her first major as an LPGA rookie in 2009. She lost a bid to win a second at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2016, when a controversial penalty for grazing a grain or two of sand in a bunker cost her in a playoff with Brittany Lang. She won at Evian last year coming off a summer struggle with mononucleosis.

Hall arrives inspired by fellow Brit Justin Rose’s rise to world No. 1.

“I would like obviously to become world No. 1,” said Hall, who is No. 8 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. “I'm not miles away from that.”

Lindberg says she arrives for majors with a different feeing since winning the ANA.

“I come into them with more confidence than before, because I know that I have won one,” Lindberg said. “So, I've just proven to myself and everyone else that I can win one of these.”

Major threat Ryu has the shots and the mindset

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 7:28 pm

Evian Championship officials should go ahead and post So Yeon Ryu’s name on their leaderboards right now.

Nobody gets in contention in major championships more consistently than Ryu these days.

Ryu, No. 3 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, is looking to win the third major championship of her career, her second in the last two seasons. She’s coming off a third-place finish at the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month and a playoff loss to Sung Hyun Park at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship the month before that.

In the last dozen majors, Ryu has finished T-4 or better six times.

Ryu, 28, won the Rolex Annika Major Award as the best overall performer in the majors last year, and she can win it again this year with a victory this week.

What makes her so formidable in majors?

“I think it's more a mental thing,” she said. “I enjoy the tough golf course, more than the easy golf course. I enjoy more to try to make a par, instead of to try to make a birdie all the time.

“I always have a really excited mind to play major tournaments, because I know it's going to really be a challenge. I know it's going to be grinding all week, and that's the sort of feeling I really enjoy.”

Ryu was strong in the majors before she even joined the LPGA, winning the U.S. Women’s Open as a non-member in 2011, but she has become even more formidable since going to work with Cameron McCormick as her swing coach. McCormick has helped her work the ball better, with a larger repertoire of shots and trajectories.

Ryu’s game travels so well. She can win anywhere. She won the U.S. Women’s Open, where hitting fairways and greens is the formula. She won the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills, a big hitter’s ballpark. She gave herself a chance on the links at Royal Lytham last week. She nearly won the Women’s PGA at Kemper Lakes and has two finishes of T-4 or better at Evian.

“Since I started to work with Cameron, I feel more comfortable to make a lot of different shapes of shots,” Ryu said. “I think that gave me more benefit, to fit into any type of golf course.”

Ryu says winning the career Grand Slam and making the LPGA Hall of Fame are her top goals. Winning at Evian would get her the third leg of the five-legged slam.

American women out to avoid another major shutout

By Randall MellSeptember 12, 2018, 6:49 pm

American women are looking to avoid another shutout in the majors.

They’re 0-4 this year.

This week’s Evian Championship is their last chance to claim a victory.

In the first 51 years of the LPGA, the Americans never failed to win a major. They’re trying to avoid being shut out in five separate years since the turn of the century.

American women have won just one of the last 12 majors. American men have won eight of the last 12.

The betting public isn’t too optimistic the American women will end their drought this week. Bookmakers see the entire American contingent as mostly longshots in France.

William Hill makes Lexi Thompson the only American with odds of better than 40-to-1. She’s listed at 20-to-1, and those are unusually elevated odds for her in a major.

The betting public obviously wasn’t impressed with the American effort at last month’s Ricoh Women’s British Open. With Thompson skipping the championship to take a break from the game to regroup emotionally and mentally, no Americans finished among the top 14. Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green were the only Americans among the top 20, tying for 15th.

“I am a little concerned about it,” two-time major champion Cristie Kerr said at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. “I do see a lot of talented American players out there, but they have to break through and put their stamp [on the tour], that they are here, and they are going to be competing awhile.”

Marina Alex stepped up to win her first LPGA title at the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago. Annie Park broke through to win the ShopRite Classic in June. They’re among just five Americans to win this season.

With Thompson, 23, confessing to struggling emotionally in the wake of some difficult challenges last year, with Michelle Wie out with a hand injury and Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller on maternity leave, the American ranks have thinned.
Thompson is the only American left among the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

There isn’t a single American among the top 10 LPGA money winners.

Must-see (but maybe won't see) Ryder Cup matchups

By Rex HoggardSeptember 12, 2018, 5:50 pm

With the last pieces now firmly in place for this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris it’s time to pivot from endless speculation over potential picks and detached vetting, to possible pairings and matchups.

Although captains care little for marquee value and entertainment purposes when filling out their dance cards – opting instead for statistical similarities and individual personalities – there are no shortages of potential must-see matchups now that each side’s dozen has been fit for their uniforms.

In no particular order, we’ve concocted a list of possible matches and pairings that would make arguably the game’s most compelling competition even more entertaining.

Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson vs. whomever (fourballs):This experiment went horribly in 2004 when Hal Sutton tried it, with the uber duo going 0-2 on Day 1 at Oakland Hills, but times, and the game’s two biggest stars, have changed.

The two have started to play practice rounds together and have scheduled a made-for-TV match later this year in Las Vegas. “I hope we are teammates at the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson admitted at The Northern Trust.

Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed vs. Justin Rose-Ian Poulter (foursomes): There is no subtext here, no quirky history between this foursome that would give the match added value, just two teams that have proven to be virtually unbeatable.

Spieth and Reed have gone 4-1-1 in six Ryder Cup team matches, the second-most successful pairing for the United States, while Rose and Poulter are 4-1-0 in five team matches. These types of matches rarely live up to the hype, but this one could be as good as advertised.

Bryson DeChambeau-Bubba Watson vs. whomever (fourballs): We’re not saying there’s any potential of these two meshing into an unstoppable force; just that the chance to catch a clip of DeChambeau trying to explain his Newtonian theories on the golf swing or standard deviations to “Bubba from Bagdad (Fla.)” has the potential to be comic gold.

And if they could pair them against Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood, just for their reactions, that would be terrific.

Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka vs. Francesco Molinari-Alex Noren (fourballs): This is clearly an “odd couple” deal, with the long-hitting Americans taking on a pair of tactical, fairways-and-greens specialists, but it’s worth a look for several reasons.

Johnson and Koepka teamed together during the Day 2 fourball session in 2016 and got rolled, 3 and 1 (they did go 2-0-0 as a team at last year’s Presidents Cup), but everything about the duo screams better-ball heavyweights. Add to that a golf course that, by all accounts, will mitigate the U.S. power advantage and you increased intrigue.

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Jon Rahm (singles): Although the play from two of the game’s most dynamic players is sure to be worth the price of admission, what we’re really waiting for here is an inevitable meltdown.

Rahm – who had a particularly heated implosion at the U.S. Open – is fueled by emotion and the biennial matches will only magnify that (think adding jet fuel to a campfire) and DeChambeau was spotted during the PGA perched on the edge of an emotional abyss. Match play always produces explosive play and in this case probably a few explosive outbursts.

Phil Mickelson vs. Sergio Garcia (singles): Although neither veteran seems to be at their best at the moment and both needed nods from their captains to even make their teams, the history between the two provides a compelling narrative.

There’s also the added sidebar of where the duo’s Ryder Cup career is headed, with both Mickelson and Garcia often mentioned as potential captains when the matches are played at Bethpage in 2024.

Tony Finau vs. Tyrrell Hatton (singles): In the ultimate showdown between bomb-and-gouge and small-ball, this match could add much to the ongoing distance debate in golf.

Finau ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance (316.3-yard average) while Hatton ranks 83rd with a 298-yard average. They say Le Golf National is a ball-striker’s golf course and this match could prove it.

Ian Poulter vs. Tiger Woods (singles): Consider this prophetic after the Englishman famously figured in 2008, “I know I haven’t played to my full potential and when that happens, it will be just me and Tiger.”

Poulter and Woods are ranked 34th and 21st, respectively, and both needed to be captain’s picks for this year’s matches, so it’s not exactly a clash of titans, but their history and the gallery’s response would be priceless.

Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Reed (singles): Preferably if this could be the final match on Sunday with the outcome still in doubt that would be best and add even more drama to what would be the marquee bout of the Ryder Cup.

After the duo’s epic duel in 2016 when Reed won, 1 up, it’s hard to imagine how they top that, but it would be fun watching them try.

