Analysts: USGA should toughen U.S. Open setup

By Randall MellJune 7, 2018, 6:11 pm

Count former world No. 1 David Duval among those eager to see if the USGA returns to its more traditional formula for setting up the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills.

“I think it’s lost its bearings a little bit the last few years,” Duval said.

Duval joined fellow TV analysts Brandel Chamblee and Justin Leonard in a Golf Channel media conference call Thursday.

“I think the challenge for the USGA is to try to reclaim the identity of the U.S. Open,” Duval said.

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills last year, pounding driver just about everywhere on an inland links-like setup with some of the widest fairways in the championship’s history. With the high winds expected at Erin Hills never fully arriving, Koepka took advantage, posting a 16-under total that equaled the championship record set by Rory McIlroy at Congressional in 2011.

Three years ago, Jordan Spieth won the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay on another course that broke from the longstanding USGA setup formula.

“I’m excited to see a proper U.S. Open again,” Duval said. “I’m hoping that the golf course is fair but severe and penal. I hope it puts a premium back on driving the golf ball and putting it in play, making you choose how you want to attack each hole, because of that. Do you want to lay back, make sure you get it in play? Do you want to try to get it farther down? Things of that nature.”

Chamblee agreed that the U.S. Open test has changed significantly in how players are able to hit more drivers.

“They sort of changed the concept of testing you through the bag,” Chamblee said. “They're letting you get away with inaccurate drives, to some extent off of the tee, owing to the inaccuracy of a lot of today's best players.”

Leonard said he is eager to see how today’s best young power players handle Shinnecock Hills, should the USGA go back to a more traditionally penal setup with high rough.

“There was no strategy off the tee,” Leonard said of the Erin Hills’ setup. “You hit driver, and you hit it as hard as you could, and went on to attack it from there . . . I’m looking forward to that not being the best option available, and it should not be the best option next week.”

Leonard wants to see players think twice about hitting driver.

“I agree with both Brandel and David, that the severity of the rough will, hopefully, be enough to where it will create doubt in players’ minds,” Leonard said. “That, to me, was what the U.S. Open was all about.

“Yes, you had to hit all the shots. The physical tools had to be there, but, maybe more importantly, were the mental tools, to understand when to take on a flag, and when you need to hit a pitching wedge 20 feet right or left of a flag, to have the mental discipline to do the right things, when it’s not always the obvious choice. That kind of strategy also comes on the tee at Shinnecock, especially when you have long rough.”

Chamblee believes Shinnecock Hills is perfectly suited to a traditional U.S. Open test.

“The golf course is a star, universally loved by players,” Chamblee said. “It’s exactly what you think about when you think of a U.S. Open. It’s a very stern test, even a stronger word than stern, it’s brutal.”

Mickelson (66) salvages momentum in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 9:08 pm

Once again playing his way into a major, Phil Mickelson is on the early leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic after salvaging some late-round momentum.

Mickelson made a bogey on the fifth hole at TPC Southwind, his 14th of the day, and felt a solid opening effort slipping away. But thanks to some tidy work on and around the greens and a close tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole, Mickelson got to the clubhouse with a 4-under 66 that left him in a large tie for second, one shot behind Seamus Power.

"I make a bogey and I'm almost making another one, and I was able to kind of gather myself if you will and start to control my thoughts a bit better," Mickelson told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "I was able to finish the round off, even though I didn't quite have it there at the end."

Mickelson made an 11-footer for eagle on the par-5 third hole and added three other birdies during the round. It continues a strong record for Mickelson in Memphis, who has not finished worse than T-11 while playing this event every year since 2013. He has now broken par in eight straight rounds at TPC Southwind, and he hasn't been over par since the final round in 2014.

With the course set for a bigger spotlight next year when it hosts a WGC event, Mickelson appreciates the stern test of a layout that includes only a pair of par-5s.

"The thing about this golf course is that it's hard to go shoot 8 or 9 under par. Nobody really does it," Mickelson said. "You've got to hit a lot of great shots, otherwise it's difficult pars. But if you hit good tee shots you can make some birdies, and the holes I hit good tee shots they were very easy pars and some birdies."

2018 U.S. Open tee times

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 7, 2018, 8:46 pm

First- and second-round tee times for the 2018 U.S. Open, June 14-15 (all times ET)

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Harold Varner, TBA, Matthieu Pavon

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, (a) Harry Ellis

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, (a) Doug Ghim

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, (a) Jacob Bergeron

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan, (a) Luis Gagne, Cole Miller

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat, (a) Tyler Strafaci, Calum Hill

Thursday, No. 10 tee / Friday, No. 1 tee

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, (a) Matt Parziale, Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – (a) Garrett Rank, Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Charles Howell III, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban, Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – TBA; (a) Chun An Yu, Wenchong Liang

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:14 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jason Dufner, (a) Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – TBD, (a) Ryan Lumsden, James Morrison

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Cameron Wilson, (a) Will Grimmer, (a) Philip Barbaree

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Thursday, No. 10 tee/ Friday, No. 1 tee

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Paul Waring, (a) Theo Humphrey, TBD

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin, Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, TBD, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Shane Lowry, TBD, Chez Reavie

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, (a) Stewart Hagestad

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – (a) Franklin Huang, Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Christopher Babcock, (a) Timothy Wiseman, David Gazzolo

Hot putter bails out Koepka (66) in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 8:35 pm

While his opening-round score put him into the early mix at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Brooks Koepka was frank while assessing his performance at TPC Southwind.

"I didn't play well at all, to be honest with you," Koepka told reporters. "We hit some pretty poor shots. We were kind of all over the place."

But as he gets set to defend his U.S. Open title next week, Koepka leaned on a hot putter to post a 4-under 66 that left him in a large tie for second, one shot behind leader Seamus Power. Koepka needed only 26 putts, circling four birdies in a row in the middle of his round while thriving on Bermuda greens that are similar to the ones he grew up on in South Florida.

"When you get on good greens like this, good Bermuda greens, I mean I'm a good putter as it is," Koepka said. "You just roll it and it goes in."

Koepka has an established history of success in Memphis, including a T-3 finish in 2015 and a runner-up result in 2016. Last year's T-37 finish was actually his worst in four career trips, although it set him on a path to a dominant win the following week at Erin Hills.

Koepka missed a significant portion of the spring, including the Masters, while he recovered from a tendon injury in his wrist. He has wasted little time in kicking off the rust, shooting a final-round 63 en route to a T-11 finish at The Players Championship and following it with a runner-up finish two weeks ago at the Fort Worth Invitational.

While no player has ever won the U.S. Open after winning the week prior on the PGA Tour, Koepka is willing to take his chances as he looks to shore up the rest of his game to match his work on the greens.

"I mean, there's nothing better than winning a golf tournament going into a major," he said. "I feel like I'm playing well, playing well enough to do that. So just keep doing what I'm doing."

Golf Channel Announces U.S. Open Week Coverage Plans, June 11-17

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Golf Channel announced its programming plans for the 118th U.S. Open, taking place June 11-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Long Island (N.Y.), led by Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open contributing to more than 50 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.

Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will originate from a dedicated set adjacent to the practice green, with Shinnecock’s clubhouse serving as the backdrop. On-site coverage will provide viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective, including vantage points from the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition.

Anchoring Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open (beginning on Monday, June 11) will be Rich Lerner in primetime, along with Cara Banks and Ryan Burr during the day. Analysts on-site for the network in primetime include Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo, in addition to Trevor Immelman, Justin Leonard and Mark Rolfing during the day. Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will serve as reporters from the golf course. Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will discuss emerging storylines as the tournament unfolds, while Ken Schofield and Geoff Shackelford will join as contributing guests over the course of the week. Award-winning NBC Sports host Mike Tirico also will help preview the championship with a one-hour special of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, airingin primetime at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 12. The hour will include Tirico’s interview with Phil Mickelson, reflecting on his near misses over the years at the only event that’s eluded him in his effort to claim the career Grand Slam.

Coverage of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will be complemented by a number of dedicated features, including:

  • A Retrospective on the 2008 U.S. Open: It’s often referenced with an implication of bewilderment as the site of Tiger Woods’ last major championship victory. 10 years removed from the 2008 U.S. Open, the principal individuals having called the broadcast reflect on the week that was, including Woods’ physical limitations that came to light on the biggest stage.
  • Jimmy Dunne’s Inconceivable Fate: A Long Island native, Jimmy Dunne has become a known figure in the golf world thanks to his friendships with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed. Mike Tirico examines the severe burden facing the longtime Wall Street trader, along with Dunne’s perpetual mission.
  • Lessons Learned from Misfortune: The final round of the 2004 U.S. Open will forever be remembered for its disastrous, virtually unplayable conditions, most notably on Shinnecock’s par-3 7th hole. Geoff Shackelford offers insight from the USGA on lessons learned from that unforgettable day, and how they’re protecting against letting it ever happen again.
  • Floyd’s Family Inspiration: Early in his career, Raymond Floyd was seen by many as a tremendous talent who seemed to lack the focus needed to become great. Tim Rosaforte shares the story of how Floyd’s car ride to Shinnecock at the 1986 U.S. Open with his late-wife Maria ultimately altered the arc of his career; so much so that the Floyd family celebrated her life after her passing in 2012 on Shinnecock’s 18th green, site the of couple’s greatest triumph.
  • Mickelson’s Empire State Adulation: New York’s steadfast fan base can be a difficult faction to impress. But as Rich Lerner demonstrates, it’s no wonder that Phil Mickelson’s go-for-broke style to the tune of four heartbreaking runner-up finishes in New York-hosted U.S. Opens has earned the Empire State’s unwavering support for their favorite lefty.

Additional features include: Todd Lewis’ conversation with defending champion Brooks Koepka, discussing his victory at Erin Hills last year and injury-driven season to-date, and Matt Ginella embedding himself with the grounds crew at Shinnecock to showcase what goes on behind-the-scenes in order to prepare for a U.S. Open.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of U.S. Open week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy will join the show on Tuesday and Wednesday to offer perspective leading into the competition on Thursday. The show also will feature live reports with guests joining from Shinnecock Hills, including Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard, Tim Rosaforte and Geoff Shackelford.        

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, June 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the U.S. Open. The episode will feature Corey Pavin as a guest, where he’ll re-enact his famous 4-wood on the 72nd hole at Shinnecock to win the 1995 U.S. Open. Reigning U.S. Senior Open champion Kenny Perry also will join the episode in advance of being a participant in the field at Shinnecock.

Digital Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Shinnecock Hills: Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Randall Mell and Will Gray. Beginning Thursday, June 14 and continuing through the tournament’s conclusion, Golf Channel Digital will feature a live blog with up-to-the-minute analysis and reaction to the latest news. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries. Lisa Cornwell, George Savaricas, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.

International Programming

Golf Channel will produce international U.S. Open news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.

 

U.S. Open Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

 

Monday, June 11

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

1-4 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Tuesday, June 12

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.                     Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-10 p.m.                                Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Wednesday, June 13

7-9:30 a.m.                             Morning Drive                       

Noon-5 p.m.                            Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Thursday, June 14

6-7 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

7-9:30 a.m.                             Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                        Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Friday, June 15

6-7 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

7-10 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                         Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Saturday, June 16

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-11 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                         Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Sunday, June 17

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-10 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

