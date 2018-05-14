Getty Images

AT&T Byron Nelson: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 14, 2018, 6:46 pm

The PGA Tour heads back to the Lone Star State for the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here are the key stats and information for this week.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 4-7PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 4-7PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Purse: $7.7 million

Course: Trinity Forest Golf Club (par 71, 7,380 yards)

Defending champion: Billy Horschel. Last year, he defeated Jason Day with a par on the first playoff hole at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas to earn his fourth career PGA Tour win.

Notables in the field

Jordan Spieth

• Made his PGA Tour debut in this event at age 16 and finished T-16

• Has never finished better than T-18 as a professional in this event

• Finished T-41 at Players last week (65-74 on weekend)

• Has finished either first or second five times in PGA Tour events in the state of Texas

Sergio Garcia

• Two-time winner of this tournament (2004 and 2016)

• Three of 10 career PGA Tour wins have come in the state of Texas

Hideki Matsuyama

• Ninth in World Ranking

• Missed the cut last week at The Players

Adam Scott at the 2018 Players Championship.

Adam Scott

• 65th in World Ranking; top-60 after this week exempt into the U.S. Open

• 67 straight major starts (second to Sergio Garcia for the longest active streak)

Randall's Rant: Betting will bring in the blowhards

By Randall MellMay 14, 2018, 10:28 pm

Legalized gambling will change the nature of professional golf more than it will any other sport.

Bet on it.

The game will get a lot richer and a lot less genteel.

You think today’s golf galleries are growing more unruly?

Wait until the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, when most states have had a chance to legalize sports betting, if Congress hasn’t already stepped in to regulate it. Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the federal law that prohibits sports betting clears the way.

With gambling unshackled, with betting on golf inevitably growing more widespread, interest in the game will evolve.

Legalized betting will change the nature of galleries, with fans slowly beginning to see their “favorite players” evolve into “favorite investments.”

Nobody likes an investment that loses them money.

And golf, more than any other sport, is a lot more about losing than winning.

When a PGA Tour pro goes into a slump, he’ll be labeled a bum a lot quicker than he is now. Golf will be about more than birdies and bogeys. It will also be about who is covering who’s bet.

In a few short years, “Get in the hole!” won’t sound so obnoxious being screamed as a putt rolls toward the cup.

“Get in my bank account!” will be the more likely refrain.

Or “Cha Ching!” after a putt goes in the hole.

Or “You cost me a hundred bucks, loser!” when a player misses.

With gambling promising to grow as a legal venture, PGA Tour pros will benefit. Economically, there’s a huge upside to this. Experts have estimated underground sports gambling is a $150 billion industry. When it surfaces as legal, it might do more for the bottom line of PGA Tour pros than Tiger Woods ever did, and that’s saying something.

It’s a funny thing what’s happening now.

Apparently, “integrity” isn’t just a moral component of fair play in professional sports. It’s also a commodity.

The PGA Tour, the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are already positioning themselves to earn a share of the legalized gambling market. They’ve started calling it an “integrity fee,” a charge that will be attached to every bet. The fee is aimed to help those organizations cover costs for the intensified compliance and enforcement that will be required to assure competition isn’t corrupted.

Apparently, compliance and enforcement is going to be really, really expensive. (Feel free to substitute the word “profitable” for “expensive” in that last sentence.)

American Gaming Association president Geoff Freeman says the one-percent integrity fee proposed on all wagers would actually result in those sports organizations taking 20 to 29 percent of a sports book’s total revenues.

Freeman called it a “proposal to skim money from American taxpayers,” because he says one percent off the top will decrease “the total amount of money taxable” by state and other governments.

Last month, the players unions from the NBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NHL maneuvered to get their share of integrity fees.

They released this joint statement: “The time has come to address not just who profits from sports gambling, but also the costs ... we cannot allow those who have lobbied the hardest for sports gambling to be the only ones controlling how it would be ushered into our businesses.

The athletes must also have a seat at the table to ensure that players’ rights and the integrity of our games are protected.”

So, yes, the PGA Tour stands to profit from legalized gambling, as it should, but the profit will come with a sort of penalty tax. The nature of golf fandom is already changing, and legalized gambling will make it worse.

That’s because golf is a different kind of competition. We saw that in March, when Justin Thomas had a fan ejected at the Honda Classic. As he was walking to the 16th tee in the final round, Thomas said he heard a fan say, "I hope you hit it in the water.” After Thomas hit his tee shot, he heard the fan scream for his ball to “Get in the bunker!” He had enough.

Why would a fan do that?

Maybe he was rooting for somebody else to win. Or maybe he’s not a fan of Thomas. Or maybe he had some money riding on the outcome.

With legalized gambling, there promises to be a billion new reasons for fans to root against a player, just as there will be a billion new reasons to root for a player.

Thomas had a right to be annoyed at the Honda Classic. Golf isn’t like the NBA. A fan screaming in a player’s backswing is different than a fan screaming at a player on the free throw line. A golf fan can control the outcome of an event a lot easier than an NBA fan can.

Nobody’s paying to see Joe Blowhard dictate who wins. But that’s the thing about legalized gambling. It’s a pretty good bet we’ll see more Joe Blowhards coming into the sport. And I’ll wager one of them costs a PGA Tour player a chance to win.

Watch: Mud-covered Mattiace teaches you 'better golf'

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:48 pm

Hats off - shirts off? pants off?! - to Len Mattiace. 

Outside of creating content for blogosphere - and more grateful we could not be - it is most unclear why the two-time PGA Tour winner decided to post this instructional video about how exactly to hit a semi-submerged golf ball out of mud.

Nevertheless, it would be hypocritical of us to stand in the way of valuable instruction, and you're not getting this kind of insight from Mike Weir, so take it away, Len!

OK, just to recap ...

  1. Look for gators, specifically their eyes
  2. Swing away.

This has been "Better Golf with Len Mattiace."

Read 16-year-old Spieth's letter to Byron Nelson tournament director

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:28 pm

In 2018, Jordan Spieth is a three-time major winner, an 11-time PGA Tour victor and a FexExCup champion.

But back in 2010, he was just a 16-year-old junior golfer angling for a sponsor's invite into his hometown event, and a convincing one, at that.

The PGA Tour on Monday released this letter that the 16-year-old Spieth wrote to Byron Nelson tournament chairman George Conant, asking for an exemption that, of course, would be granted.

The 16-year-old Spieth would (appropriately) go on to finish T-16 and the rest is, you know, actual golf history.

Watch: Geese chase gator across fairway

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:00 pm

In the latest sign of the looming apocalypse, we offer this video featuring approximately eight geese involved in a low-speed pursuit of a gator. (Language NSFW so put your headphones in. Yeah, you, Bob.)

Per the Orlando Sentinel, the video was taken at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., during a charity event for Christie’s Critters, which OS describes as "a nonprofit organization that works with rescued pet agencies in South Florida."

If anyone here is in need of a rescue, somehow it's the gator.

Also, what is up with these militant geese lately?

Happy Monday?

