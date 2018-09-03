Getty Images

Casey relieved Ryder Cup fate is out of his hands

By Rex HoggardSeptember 3, 2018, 11:50 pm

NORTON, Mass. – There was a clear exhale when Paul Casey completed his final-round 68 at the Dell Technologies Championship. His week was over and so was his 12-month quest to return to the European Ryder Cup team.

Casey hasn’t played the matches since 2008 but rejoined the European Tour this year to pursue a chance to play for captain Thomas Bjorn in Paris.

“I joined the tour for [the Ryder Cup]. I didn’t join the tour for the added stress. I joined because I want to play another Ryder Cup and win another Ryder Cup,” Casey said.

Casey is on a short list of potential picks, but he’s been here before, most notably in 2010 when he was not selected despite being ranked ninth in the world.

Whether this time is different is now up to Bjorn, who will announce his four picks on Wednesday, but for Casey he was just glad he could think about something else for a change.

“Fingers crossed for Wednesday, but even after all these years it affects you. It’s in the back of your mind. Yeah, you have a tournament going on and the FedExCup and the Race to Dubai, whatever it is, you can’t get it out of your mind that this matters. That the captain is watching,” said Casey, who tied for 21st at TPC Boston. “It’s really nice to be done with it.”

Getty Images

Star is born: No denying DeChambeau after latest win

By Rex HoggardSeptember 4, 2018, 12:20 am

NORTON, Mass. – This was embarrassing easy math for a physics major.

Winning one playoff event put Bryson DeChambeau squarely in the hunt to win the season-long FedExCup and to make his first start at this year’s Ryder Cup. A second playoff victory made the latter a lock, as if there was much doubt before, and he’s now the preemptive favorite for the former.

DeChambeau emerged on Monday as the hottest commodity in the game at the moment, becoming the first player this season on the PGA Tour to win back-to-back events with another commanding performance at TPC Boston.

A week ago he boat-raced the field at the playoff opener by four strokes, a signature moment for a player who - despite two victories in two seasons on Tour - was still very much an unknown commodity.

His play at the swansong Dell Technologies Championship may have been even better. Although the final line would suggest otherwise, DeChambeau’s performance was nothing short of groundbreaking considering that after 36 holes he was seven strokes off the lead and, incidentally, tied with Tiger Woods, who finished in a tie for 24th.

Fans and the vast majority of his fellow competitors may not understand DeChambeau’s data-driven approach to the game, but there’s no longer any reason to question his potential.

He became the ninth player – along with the likes of Woods and Jordan Spieth – to win his fourth Tour title before turning 25 in the last 30 years, and his two-stroke victory over Justin Rose proved there is a method to what some consider his madness.

Tour equipment vans shouldn’t expect a run on single-length clubs anytime soon, but consider that DeChambeau now has the same number of Tour victories as Rickie Fowler and more than Jon Rahm, two of the game’s predetermined stars.

However reluctant he may be to the idea, DeChambeau is no longer a “weird and unique” sidebar to the main attractions.

“People can put that title on me, but I'm not going to, never will, because I'm just a player out here trying to do my absolute best. And I'll say that every single time,” said DeChambeau, who led by as many as four strokes during a steamy final round before closing with a 67. “It is cool to have people say that to you. And it is an honor, it really is. At this moment going forward, though, I'm just going to keep going about my business and doing what I can do.”

It was 22 years ago this week that Woods announced, “hello, world,” at the Greater Milwaukee Open. DeChambeau seems to have made his own statement the last two weeks.

“He's won three times so far under the age of 25, which is pretty impressive,” Woods said on Sunday after being paired with DeChambeau. “Just the way he's played, especially the last couple of weeks he's had opportunities and had runs, but I think he's cleaning up rounds. He's not making that many mistakes, and if he does, I talked to him over the past couple of months, he's missing the ball in the correct spots, and that makes all the difference.”

That DeChambeau appears to be Woods’ partner-in-waiting for this year’s Ryder Cup also speaks volumes. That the two play vastly different games, and speak vastly different languages when it comes to the golf swing, is a testament to DeChambeau’s talent and potential.

Woods may not understand, or even agree, with DeChambeau’s Newtonian theories on the golf swing, but he appreciates what he’s been able to create.

Technically, neither DeChambeau nor Woods are members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, but captain Jim Furyk is sure to fix that on Tuesday when he announces three of his four picks for this year’s matches. It’s only slightly less evident that the two will be paired together in Paris, which is also notable considering that Woods hasn’t played the matches since 2012 and has never really found a go-to partner.

After a parade of partners with distinctly mixed results in the Ryder Cup, the most compelling endorsement to consider DeChambeau one of the game’s truly great players is the notion that he’s a natural fit to play with Woods.

That hasn’t always been the case for Woods, who is 9-16-1 in Ryder Cup team matches.

“You had almost a diffusion of responsibility. When you'd be partnered with [Woods] you'd let him do all the work because he's so good,” explained Phil Mickelson, who paired with Woods at the ’04 Ryder Cup and went a disastrous 0-2. “You don't get focused in on your own game and play our best golf.”

Whether it’s DeChambeau’s capacity for compartmentalization or his unwavering confidence that makes him immune to those types of external concerns – he would call those standard deviations – there’ s an undercurrent of optimism that he’s poised to be Woods’ perfect partner.

“I think we could be a great team out there. I think maybe we can potentially intimidate a couple of people out there,” said DeChambeau, who pulled clear of a crowded leaderboard with three consecutive birdies starting at the seventh hole.

Perhaps Furyk does have something else up his sleeve, but if team room protocols require a degree of obfuscation there’s no longer any ambiguity about DeChambeau’s place in the game at the moment. He’s won three times on Tour in less than 14 months, moved to seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking - up from 94th to start the year - and has officially taken a chair at the young star’s table – quirks, calculations and all.

DeChambeau concedes he doesn’t have the Q score of a Rickie Fowler or the social media savvy of a Justin Thomas, the byproduct of his calculated approach to the game and a singular focus, but his résumé is easy enough to calculate, even for those who aren’t physics majors.

Getty Images

After two rounds, Bryson figured chance to win was '20 percent'

By Rex HoggardSeptember 4, 2018, 12:09 am

NORTON, Mass. – Following lackluster rounds of 70-68 to begin his week at the Dell Technologies Championship, Bryson DeChambeau trailed by seven strokes and the PGA Tour’s preeminent statistician didn’t like his chances.

“I would have given myself 20 percent [chance to win],” DeChambeau estimated through two rounds. “That’s just the odds of coming from seven back.”

That began to change on Sunday when he birdied four of his first seven holes on his way to a third-round 63.

“As I played on Sunday, when I made that fourth and fifth birdie, it was like ‘OK, I have a good chance now,’” he said. “On 12 on Sunday when I made the putt, I figured I had a 70 percent chance to win.”

DeChambeau began the final round trailing by one shot, but pulled away with three consecutive birdies beginning at the seventh hole and led by as many as four strokes on the back nine.

The odds continued to improve on the back nine on Monday and after he birdied the 15th hole he knew it was just a question of percentages over the final three holes.

“I love knowing where I'm at, solely because I can make good decisions that allow me the best chance to win coming down the stretch,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 67 for a two-stroke victory over Justin Rose.

Getty Images

Even if he goes 3-for-3, FedExCup not guaranteed for Bryson

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 11:56 pm

NORTON, Mass. – When Vijay Singh opened the playoffs with two consecutive wins in 2008, he needed only to remain upright for the final two legs in order to claim the FedExCup and $10 million. But after replicating those results, there’s still work to be done for Bryson DeChambeau.

Singh’s run a decade ago sparked an overhaul of the point system by PGA Tour officials, and for the past several years the Tour has ensured that the drama extends to the Tour Championship by resetting the points before the season’s final event. That will again be the case next month at East Lake.

It means that DeChambeau, fresh off wins at both The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship, is guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed regardless of how the BMW Championship plays out. But it also means that seed Nos. 2-5 heading into Atlanta will be guaranteed to win the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake – even if DeChambeau were to finish second.

“You know, it is what it is. I’ve still got to focus on doing the absolute best I can each and every week,” DeChambeau said. “I can’t get caught up in the fact that I’m No. 1. I can’t get caught up in the fact that I won the past two weeks. Everybody starts at even par next week. We’re all fresh, and there’s going to be a winner on Sunday.”

DeChambeau now has three wins this season, having also captured the Memorial Tournament in a playoff. He’ll hope to keep the momentum rolling after a short trip down the east coast, having never played Aronimink Golf Club – knowing that his season will still come down to his performance in Atlanta later this month.

“Look, if a guy wins the first three playoff events, if that was ever to happen, you’re still not guaranteed to win the FedExCup,” he said. “So this week – it’s funny I say that – this week I’ve got to regroup, sit down, analyze what we could have done better out here and make those changes for next week so I can perform at a better level.”

Getty Images

Rose eyes East Lake after late rally in Boston

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 11:35 pm

NORTON, Mass. – While a late rally wasn’t enough to catch Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose was pleased with his finish at the Dell Technologies Championship as he keeps one eye on East Lake.

Rose started the day two shots off the lead, and he appeared out of the mix after bogeys on four of his first eight holes. But the Englishman roared back on the more difficult inward half at TPC Boston, making birdie on four of his final six holes to post 14 under after a closing 68. That turned out to be good enough for solo second place, as a string of closing pars gave DeChambeau his second straight win, this time by two shots.

“This was an interesting week for me. It was nice to kind of sign off here in Boston,” Rose said. “It’s a tournament that we are going to miss a little bit. It was kind of where my PGA Tour career started, and it was nice to finish with a strong showing.”

Rose won two times earlier this season, including a convincing display at Colonial, and he entered this week at No. 6 in the points race. But after Monday’s rally he moved up to No. 3 heading into the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia, where Rose won the then-AT&T National back in 2010.

The runner-up result also increases the likelihood that he’ll be in the all-important top five to start the season-ending Tour Championship, a position that would ensure he would win the $10 million FedExCup with a victory at East Lake – regardless of the finishes by other top contenders, including DeChambeau.

“Obviously you’re trying to win these amazing golf tournaments, but in the back of your mind you’re trying to secure yourself into a great position going into the final one at East Lake in Atlanta. And so far, job done,” Rose said. “This result gives me a realistic chance coming into East Lake, no matter what.”

