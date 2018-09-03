With his second win in as many playoff events, Bryson DeChambeau upped his lead in the FedExCup standings. Meanwhile, in the race to reach Atlanta, Tiger Woods maintained his spot. Here's a look at the standings midway through the playoffs, as the BMW Championship (top 70) begins this week:
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|CURRENT STANDING
|LAST WEEK
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5617
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|3289
|3
|Justin Rose
|3191
|4
|Tony Finau
|3169
|5
|Justin Thomas
|3084
|6
|Brooks Koepka
|2551
|7
|Bubba Watson
|2277
|8
|Cameron Smith
|2231
|9
|Phil Mickelson
|1969
|10
|Jason Day
|1935
|11
|Webb Simpson
|1848
|12
|Patrick Cantlay
|1838
|13
|Patrick Reed
|1761
|14
|Francesco Molinari
|1682
|15
|Billy Horschel
|1610
|16
|Kyle Stanley
|1525
|17
|Paul Casey
|1499
|18
|Aaron Wise
|1498
|19
|Jon Rahm
|1474
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1424
|21
|Patton Kizzire
|1413
|22
|Marc Leishman
|1390
|23
|Kevin Na
|1387
|24
|Rory McIlroy
|1373
|25
|Tiger Woods
|1342
|26
|Rickie Fowler
|1302
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|1299
|28
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1271
|29
|Emiliano Grillo
|1252
|30
|Gary Woodland
|1205
|TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|CURRENT STANDING
|LAST WEEK
|TOTAL POINTS
|31
|Chez Reavie
|1184
|32
|Brandt Snedeker
|1174
|33
|C.T. Pan
|1170
|34
|Pat Perez
|1167
|35
|Andrew Landry
|1145
|36
|Chesson Hadley
|1144
|37
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1121
|38
|Brian Harman
|1116
|39
|Kevin Kisner
|1111
|40
|Luke List
|1111
|41
|Xander Schauffele
|1109
|42
|Austin Cook
|1094
|43
|Ryan Armour
|1084
|44
|Andrew Putnam
|1063
|45
|Ian Poulter
|1061
|46
|Byeong Hun An
|1061
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|1054
|48
|Adam Scott
|1052
|49
|Beau Hossler
|1043
|50
|Alex Noren
|1033
|51
|Brendan Steele
|998
|52
|Keegan Bradley
|979
|53
|Si Woo Kim
|972
|54
|Tyrrell Hatton
|932
|55
|Brian Gay
|910
|56
|Abraham Ancer
|909
|57
|Charles Howell III
|905
|58
|Ryan Palmer
|900
|59
|Zach Johnson
|890
|60
|Henrik Stenson
|881
|61
|Jason Kokrak
|881
|62
|J.J. Spaun
|880
|63
|Brice Garnett
|853
|64
|Peter Uihlein
|843
|65
|Daniel Berger
|839
|66
|Keith Mitchell
|839
|67
|Chris Kirk
|834
|68
|Scott Piercy
|833
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|826
|70
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|809
|TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|CURRENT STANDING
|LAST WEEK
|TOTAL POINTS
|71
|Ryan Moore
|806
|72
|Whee Kim
|805
|73
|Stewart Cink
|775
|74
|Nick Watney
|760
|75
|Jimmy Walker
|741
|76
|Matt Kuchar
|740
|77
|Kevin Streelman
|724
|78
|Bronson Burgoon
|718
|79
|Charley Hoffman
|689
|80
|Joel Dahmen
|676
|81
|Michael Kim
|675
|82
|J.B. Holmes
|668
|83
|Kevin Chappell
|667
|84
|James Hahn
|666
|85
|Jamie Lovemark
|664
|86
|Brian Stuard
|654
|87
|Kevin Tway
|643
|88
|Branden Grace
|634
|89
|Russell Knox
|629
|90
|Kelly Kraft
|627
|91
|Troy Merritt
|616
|92
|Tom Hoge
|608
|93
|Scott Stallings
|608
|94
|Satoshi Kodaira
|600
|95
|Jhonattan Vegas
|598
|96
|Russell Henley
|589
|97
|Danny Lee
|587
|98
|Ollie Schniederjans
|573
|99
|Anirban Lahiri
|566
|100
|Jason Dufner
|557
|TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|CURRENT STANDING
|LAST WEEK
|TOTAL POINTS
|101
|Sam Ryder
|551
|102
|Trey Mullinax
|550
|103
|Brandon Harkins
|545
|104
|Patrick Rodgers
|541
|105
|Charl Schwartzel
|528
|106
|Sean O'Hair
|526
|107
|Harold Varner III
|524
|108
|Alex Cejka
|524
|109
|Rory Sabbatini
|521
|110
|Richy Werenski
|498
|111
|Sung Kang
|490
|112
|John Huh
|480
|113
|Tyler Duncan
|457
|114
|Seamus Power
|455
|115
|Martin Laird
|453
|116
|William McGirt
|449
|117
|J.T. Poston
|448
|118
|Vaughn Taylor
|445
|119
|Grayson Murray
|438
|120
|Sam Saunders
|437
|121
|Ryan Blaum
|433
|122
|Scott Brown
|422
|123
|Nick Taylor
|420
|124
|Bud Cauley
|405
|125
|Harris English
|383