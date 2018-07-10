Getty Images

DeChambeau grouped with Moore, Love at John Deere

By Will GrayJuly 10, 2018, 5:45 pm

While The Open is only one week away, several PGA Tour players will warm up for Scotland with a trip to the Quad Cities. Here's a look at the marquee, early-round groupings for the John Deere Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau will defend a title for the first time (all times ET):

8:50 a.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday: Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III

Wise has already made a name for himself in his rookie season, having outlasted Marc Leishman to win for the first time at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May. Kim captured The Players last year and lost in a playoff this spring at the RBC Heritage, while Varner still mowed his parents' lawn Monday morning after a T-5 finish at The Greenbrier.

9 a.m. Thursday, 2:10 p.m. Friday: Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, Wesley Bryan

Stricker and Johnson have taken turns dominating this event for more than a decade, with Stricker winning three in a row from 2009-11 and Johnson succeeding him in 2012. They'll both receive plenty of fan support this week in the Midwest in a group that will be rounded out by Bryan, a Tour winner last year who has finished T-8 and T-3 each of the last two years at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic: Articles, photos and videos

2 p.m. Thursday, 8:50 a.m. Friday: Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, Austin Cook

Molinari returns to action following an eight-shot romp at the Quicken Loans National for his first-ever victory in the U.S. Piercy teamed with Billy Horschel earlier this year to win the Zurich Classic team event, while Cook started his rookie season with a win at the RSM Classic in November and punched his ticket to The Open thanks to a T-5 finish last week in West Virginia.

2:10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday: Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Moore, Davis Love III

DeChambeau rallied for his maiden victory at this event a year ago, and has since added a playoff triumph at the Memorial earlier this year. Moore won here in 2016 during a career season that included a Ryder Cup appearance, while Love is poised to make his first PGA Tour start since withdrawing from the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 John Deere Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Johnson returns to Deere hoping to extend Akron streak

By Will GrayJuly 10, 2018, 8:28 pm

As it turns out, Tiger Woods isn't the only major champion hoping to make a move up the world rankings in time to qualify for the PGA Tour's swan song at Firestone Country Club.

Zach Johnson has played the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational every year since joining the Tour in 2004, compiling five top-10 finishes including a runner-up result last year behind Hideki Matsuyama. But the veteran is not yet exempt for next month's event in Akron, which will be the last installment before the WGC scene shifts to Memphis in 2019.

Johnson enters this week's John Deere Classic at No. 51 in the world rankings, needing to move into the top 50 by either the July 23 or July 30 cutoff to qualify for the Aug. 2-5 event in Ohio.

John Deere Classic: Articles, photos and videos

"I want to play Akron really bad," Johnson told reporters. "I love everything about that tournament. It's Midwest golf. It's kind of what I grew up playing. I'm right there on the cusp of that, with the numbers."

There's a good chance Johnson could get a desired boost in the world rankings this week at TPC Deere Run, where he has been a constant fixture on the leaderboard for more than a decade. He has finished T-3 or better six times in the last nine years, highlighted by his 2012 victory, and he tied for fifth last year.

Johnson will also be able to boost his ranking next week at The Open, three years removed from his playoff victory at St. Andrews. But he's hopeful that another strong performance in the Quad Cities will allow him to start booking travel to Akron in a few weeks.

"I haven't missed one of those since I've been on Tour," Johnson said. "So yes, take care of business and see how everything falls."

Article Tags: Zach Johnson, 2018 John Deere Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Lewis has big goals when she returns with daughter

By Randall MellJuly 10, 2018, 8:12 pm

Stacy Lewis is closing out her season this week at the Marathon Classic determined to meet new challenges when she returns as an LPGA mom next year.

Lewis is due to give birth to a daughter on Nov. 3. It will be her and husband Gerrod Chadwell’s first child.

She says she will come back with something to prove.

“I just want to show people and kind of prove to myself that you can have a family, have a career, be successful out here, and you can travel, sometimes travel all over the world,” said Lewis, 33, the former world No. 1 and two-time LPGA Rolex Player of the Year.

Lewis will return with special motivation raising a child on tour.

“Show my little girl, to see that she can do whatever she wants,” Lewis said. “Hopefully, if she wants to play golf, she can play more now, and hopefully sees that she can go out there and do the same thing. She may not ever remember it, but just for her to know that she's part of it with me.”

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Lewis expects to make her return at the LPGA’s new season opener next year, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jan. 17-20). She is qualified off her victory at the Cambia Portland Classic last year.

With the new challenges ahead, Lewis said she is grateful for the tour’s traveling day care center.

“I know it's not going to be easy,” Lewis said. “I know we're going to have some sleepless nights on the road, and we're going to have some good days and some bad days, but just to have that comfort in knowing that she's going to be taken care of when I'm inside the ropes, and have security with them all the times. There is a lot of comfort there in the day care that the tour provides.”

Article Tags: Stacy Lewis, 2018 Marathon Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Peterson reflects on retirement, future plans

By Ryan LavnerJuly 10, 2018, 6:32 pm

On his first day of retirement, John Peterson drove an hour and a half from The Greenbrier to Roanoke, Va., flew to New York City, waited out a three-hour delay at LaGuardia, stomached some greasy airport food, tried to soothe his howling 8-month-old son on the entire flight home to Fort Worth (while apologizing to every passenger within earshot) and then stood around for more than an hour to get his luggage and golf travel bag, which, come to think of it, he probably won’t need for a while.

“That’s about the worst part of the whole deal,” he said by phone Tuesday. “I was in a bad mood the entire day.”

Traveling and being away from his young family is the biggest reason why Peterson – 29 years old and in the prime of his career – is choosing to walk away from the PGA Tour, after he failed, in excruciating fashion, to earn the necessary FedExCup points to keep conditional status.

The past few years have been stressful for the free-spirited Peterson – his house flooded and his wrist ached, his desire waned and his family expanded – and so was the final day of his season. The Tour had sent him a message in March, detailing the various checkpoints to secure his status for the rest of the season, or perhaps even a full card for 2019. Peterson admittedly didn’t pay close enough attention to the figures, because he operated the past few months with the wrong information.

The Greenbrier was the final start of his major medical extension, which dated to his recovery from wrist surgery in 2016. He thought he needed $60,000 for conditional status; in reality, he had to earn 55.33 FedExCup points, or the equivalent of a six-way tie for 13th.

“I really wanted to give it everything I had last week,” he said. “I totally expected to do it.”

And yet many wondered: Did he actually want to do it?

All year the 2011 NCAA champion had been torn between two career paths. Because of his status, he usually played only one tournament a month, leaving plenty of time for him to make inroads in his next career, in real estate and business development. Then, a week or two before his next scheduled start, he’d return to the range and try to sharpen his game, usually with uninspiring results.

“It definitely was awkward,” he said, “because I’ve had to make plans for both.”

His best result this season was a tie for 43rd at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he held the first-round lead and stunned reporters with his honesty. About how he didn’t need golf to be happy. How he wasn’t cut out for Tour life. How he had no regrets.

Freewheeling, he still didn’t play well enough to prolong his season. And so, with his career seemingly coming to an end, his family gathered last week in the mountains of West Virginia.

“Starting on Tuesday, I had never felt so much pressure in my entire life,” he said. “That’s the opposite of how I thought I’d feel. I really wasn’t worried about it. I did everything I could and prepared like I was going there to win. But I’d never really felt pressure like that before in my life. Maybe it was because my whole family was there, or probably because it’s my last one unless I played great. But I was just in a different spot mentally.

“I probably needed to feel it more often, because it seemed to work for my game. Throughout my career, whenever I had to play good, I always did. Maybe I should have stopped dilly-dallying in the middle of the season years ago. I took it for granted, I guess. But when my back is against the wall, I’ve always played pretty well.”

Battling to make the cut last Friday, he double-bogeyed his 17th hole to fall one off the projected number. “Gotta make birdie here or this is all she wrote,” he told his brother-in-law/temporary caddie, Brice Wells. On The Old White TPC’s ninth hole, Peterson piped his drive, wedged to 7 feet and hearted the birdie putt to play the weekend.

“Screw it,” he said. “Might as well do the whole thing now.”

Believing that he needed a top-25 finish to earn conditional status, he sat in a tie for 38th after a Saturday 68.

“I was all business Sunday, more than I ever have been,” he said. “Usually when I’m 35th or something going into the day, it’s just like la-di-da. But that day, I woke up and I said, ‘I’m doing this. I’m not going to half-ass a single shot.’”

And he didn’t. Peterson made five birdies in the first 12 holes, and when he glanced at the leaderboard on 16, he saw that he was in 22nd place. He thought he was safe. He hit “the best 3-wood of my life” on 17, a 290-yard missile to set up another birdie, then sank a 6-footer for par on the final green to shoot 66 and post 9 under, in a tie for 13th place – his best finish on Tour in 16 months.

“Hell of a job, dude,” Peterson’s playing partner, Roberto Diaz, told him. “See you in a couple of weeks.”

“I thought that I’d done it, no problem, even gave a fist pump,” Peterson said. “And then they get into the tent and said, ‘It’s going to be close.’ They told me what I really needed. It just sucked.”

Monitoring the standings in the clubhouse, Peterson could only watch as Keegan Bradley and Bubba Watson both drained putts from outside 15 feet on the final hole to join the logjam in 13th place.

Peterson would have secured conditional status with a six-way tie for 13th, but not eight. He missed by 0.58 FedExCup points – or a single shot over the course of a season.

Two days later, he was still miffed by the final result.

“I looked on the FedExCup standings from last year, and they don’t even show decimal points,” Peterson said. “How they figure I miss by half a point is ridiculous to me. It’s just a bad way to end it.

“Half a point will never define that day at all for me. In my mind, I did what I had to do and doubled it.”

Even with the sour ending, The Greenbrier was one of the most satisfying tournaments of his seven-year career. It wasn’t just the clutch shots he summoned under pressure; it was the reaction from his peers that was most heartening. Veterans from Charles Howell III to Sam Saunders to Kevin Na stopped him and told him, “Dude, you’re way too good to not be out here.”

“I’ve never cared about what anybody else thought,” Peterson said, “and some guys maybe admire that. Because from the outside perspective, it looks like I’m throwing away all of this – the cool spots and the courtesy cars and the millions of dollars. But if you’ve played the Tour at all, you know how hard it is, and you know what a rough lifestyle it can be, especially if you miss three or four cuts in a row.

“So it was cool to see the support, because I didn’t even know that anyone else cared if I was there or not. It almost seemed like some of them wanted me to make it more than I did.”

Peterson’s plans for the next few months are fluid. One of his best friends, Chris Powers, has built a real-estate empire in Fort Worth, and Peterson wanted in. He’s in the process of buying a duplex near the TCU campus, which he’ll then demo and rebuild into a bigger student-housing complex. He’s also eyeing a couple of other projects, including some ranching properties in west Texas.

Golf will continue to be a part of Peterson’s life, only differently. Over the past few months he’s had long chats with Charles Warren, who banked $5 million as a full-time Tour player from 2005-10 but quit in his prime to spend more time with his family. Warren still plays a lot of recreational golf but hasn’t once regretted his decision. Peterson needed to hear that.

One of the reasons he recently rediscovered his passion for the game is the spirited money matches at Shady Oaks. A few months ago, Peterson faced a thousand-dollar putt, a 7-footer on punched greens that he needed to start outside the hole. “And before the 18th green on Sunday,” he said, “the biggest amount of pressure I’d had was that putt at Shady Oaks.”

He holed both.

As much as Sunday felt like the end, Peterson hasn’t officially retired, at least not yet. He’s currently 184th in FedExCup points; if he remains in the top 200 through the end of the regular season (six events remain), then he’d “consider” playing the Web.com Finals, during which he could earn a full Tour card for next season.

“It’d be kind of stupid to not play those if you’re in them,” he said, “because if you get hot for a week, you’re back on the PGA Tour and I can play 20 events a year and shut it down.”

That, of course, would put him in the same predicament as this year, with the grind and the travel and the time away from family.

“If I did it, I’d play the most limited schedule,” he said. “I would do it just because I know I can still play. I may not like it as much as I used to, and I may not like the travel at all, but if I can still compete – which I proved to myself that I really can if I apply myself – then I’d stick it out for 20 events. That’s still more than half the year at home and to work on other projects. I’d be like Steve Stricker, only 20 years younger.”

And he readily admits: Had last week gone differently – had he whiffed the birdie putt to miss the cut on Friday, had he missed the 6-footer for par on Sunday to get oh-so close, had he not heard the demoralizing news in the scoring tent – he wouldn’t have even considered this plan.

“We’d be done,” he said. “And if it doesn’t go my way at Web Finals” – assuming he gets in at all – “then 100 percent, that’s it.”

But now ...

Well, now, Peterson will keep track of the FedExCup to see where he stands and if he needs to start preparing. He knows he’ll probably finish right around the cutoff. Just as the Tour official told him in the scoring tent Sunday, it’s going to be close.

“Maybe this time,” he said with a chuckle, “that half-point swing is in my favor.”

Article Tags: John Peterson, 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Trending

Getty Images

Tee times, TV schedule, stats for Scottish Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 10, 2018, 6:30 pm

Many of the game's biggest stars will be tuning up for Carnoustie this week at the Scottish Open. Here is the key info for this week's European Tour event.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 5:30AM-1:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/eurostream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 5:30AM-1:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/eurostream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 10AM-12:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/eurostream; NBC, 12:30-3PM ET (same stream)

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 10AM-12:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/eurostream; NBC, 12:30-3PM ET (same stream)

Purse: $7 million

Course: Gullane Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland (par 70, 7,133 yards)

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera Bello defeated Callum Shinkwin with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Dundonald Links

Notables in the field

Phil Mickelson thumbs up

Phil Mickelson

• 15th career start in Scottish Open (won in 2013)

• Second on PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: putting

Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Rickie Fowler

• Won this tournament in 2015 (at Gullane Golf Club)

• Top-10s in all three career starts in Scottish Open

Justin Rose

• 16 top-10s in last 21 official worldwide starts

• Won this tournament in 2014 (at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club)

Patrick Reed

• First reigning Masters champion to play Scottish Open since 2010

• Third on PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: around the green

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.